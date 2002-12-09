Caputo to head WGN-TV news
Greg Caputo, who has been running news at Tribune Broadcasting's WLVI-TV Boston, will move over to flagship station WGN-TV in Chicago.
Caputo will replace Carol Fowler, who recently moved over to WBBM-TV Chicago.
Caputo himself is a former WBBM-TV news director.
