Can Sulu Be Far Behind?
By Staff
Online travel service Priceline.com has signed Leonard Nimoy to appear alongside his former Star Trek castmate William Shatner in an upcoming commercial. According to published reports, Nimoy and Shatner’s ad is slated to begin the week of Jan. 19.
Shatner has been a spokesman for Priceline since the late 1990s.
