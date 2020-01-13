Cadent Names Carter as Chief Technology Officer

Cadent said that Les Carter is returning to the company as its new chief technology officer.

Carter, who had been VP of advertising engineering at Hulu, will oversee all engineering and lead the development of Cadent’s data-driven advertising solutions.

He replaces Stephanie Mitchko, who became CTO at Charter Communications in September.

"Les has unmatched experience building traditional and next-generation TV ad technology, and he has the skills necessary to enable Cadent to continue to innovate in this dynamic, rapidly changing market," said Nick Troiano, CEO of Cadent. "Under his leadership, Cadent will continue building the technology platform the TV ecosystem requires."

Before Hulu, Carter was chief architect for Cadent. He joined Cadent when BlackArrow was acquired by Cadent in 2015. Before BlackArrow, Carter was with companies including Chrordiant and On Command.

"After working with Cadent as a partner in the TV ecosystem, I saw firsthand the unique opportunity that a scaled independent like Cadent has to drive the adoption of advanced TV advertising," Carter said. "I'm thrilled to rejoin Cadent at this exciting moment in its evolution, and I'm looking forward to building across our cable, broadcast, addressable and OTT properties to enable true cross-channel campaign orchestration for the TV ecosystem."