Cablevision sets dates for Rainbow stock
Cablevision Systems set the record dates for distribution of tracking stock in Rainbow Media. Investors who own Cablevision stock of March 15 will receive half a share of Rainbow for each Cablevision share they own. The shares will be distributed Mar. 29 and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RMG.
- John Higgins
