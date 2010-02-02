Cablevision Promotes Schueler

Long-time Cablevision Systems communications executive Charles Schueler has been promoted to executive vice president, communications and community relations, the company said Tuesday.

Schueler, who has been with the Bethpage, N.Y.-based MSO for more than 20 years, will continue to serve as Cablevision's chief communications officer and strategist as well as primary spokesperson with oversight for all communications, media relations, community affairs and philanthropic activities companywide. He reports to Cablevision chief operating officer Tom Rutledge.

