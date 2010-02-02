Cablevision Promotes Schueler
Longtime Cablevision Systems communications executive Charles
Schueler has been promoted to executive vice president, communications
and community relations, the company said Tuesday.
Schueler, who has been with the Bethpage, N.Y.-based MSO for more
than 20 years, will continue to serve as Cablevision's chief
communications officer and strategist as well as primary spokesperson
with oversight for all communications, media relations, community
affairs and philanthropic activities companywide. He reports to
Cablevision chief operating officer Tom Rutledge.
As
executive vice president, Schueler is responsible for directing
Cablevision's communications on corporate strategy, financial
performance and all significant business developments. His portfolio
includes communications oversight of Cablevision's Optimum-branded
digital video, voice and high-speed Internet services; Rainbow Media's
national programming networks; Cablevision's Local Media group, which
consists of Newsday Media Group, News 12 Networks and MSG Varsity; and
Clearview Cinemas.
