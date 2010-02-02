Cablevision Promotes Schueler

Longtime Cablevision Systems communications executive Charles

Schueler has been promoted to executive vice president, communications

and community relations, the company said Tuesday.

Schueler, who has been with the Bethpage, N.Y.-based MSO for more

than 20 years, will continue to serve as Cablevision's chief

communications officer and strategist as well as primary spokesperson

with oversight for all communications, media relations, community

affairs and philanthropic activities companywide. He reports to

Cablevision chief operating officer Tom Rutledge.

As

executive vice president, Schueler is responsible for directing

Cablevision's communications on corporate strategy, financial

performance and all significant business developments. His portfolio

includes communications oversight of Cablevision's Optimum-branded

digital video, voice and high-speed Internet services; Rainbow Media's

national programming networks; Cablevision's Local Media group, which

consists of Newsday Media Group, News 12 Networks and MSG Varsity; and

Clearview Cinemas.

