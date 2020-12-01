Cable Veteran Ron Wolfe Dies at 63

Industry veteran Ron Wolfe, most recently senior director of engineering & architecture at Charter Communications, died Nov. 25 in Aurora, Colorado, after a month-long battle with COVID-19, according to his obituary. He was 63 years old.

Wolfe spent about 40 years in the cable industry -- his first job was as an installer for Warner Cable in Oshkosh, Wisconsin -- and was part of the upcoming 54th class of Cable Pioneers, which will be inducted in a virtual ceremony on CSPAN3 on Friday, Dec. 4.

As director of plant engineering at ATC/Time Warner Cable, Wolfe supported Time Warner Cable’s national HFC deployment and later led network and systems integration and affiliate relations for @Home Network. He later moved to positions at Aurora Networks and BigBand Networks, joining Charter in 2014.

Wolfe was a member of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), serving on several national committees and the Rocky Mountain chapter board. He was named SCTE Member of the Year in 1992.

Wolfe also was a dedicated community volunteer, working with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Susan G, Komen Foundation and the American Lung Association. At the time of his death he was in the early stages of founding a nonprofit aimed at helping at-risk youngsters who have lost their fathers.

Wolfe is survived by his life partner Lisa Guess, his son Donald John Wolfe and his siblings Steve Wolfe (Beth Goodnight) of Sandpoint, Idaho; Barbara Dempsey of Minneapolis; and Sandi (Allan) Rapp of Millerstown, Pennsylvania.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, mourners make donations to Feeding America.