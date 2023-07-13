Cable Tech Maker Casa Systems Hires Former Cisco Exec Michael Glickman As Its Next CEO

Cable network technology vendor Casa Systems has culminated a talent search started in March when company founder Jerry Guo announced his retirement from the role of president and CEO, hiring longtime Cisco Systems executive Michael Glickman as his replacement.

Glickman spent nearly 22 years at Cisco Systems, the latter part of that tenure in senior VP-level sales and marketing positions within the chip giant’s global service provider segment.

He left Cisco at the end of 2020 to join Culver City, California-based network tech company PacketFabric as president. That's where he arrives at Casa Systems immediately from.

Glickman joins Casa at a challenging time, with the stock cratering in March — not only did Guo, who founded Casa Systems 20 years earlier, retire, but the company also announced the sad news that a “major North American customer,” presumed to be Charter Communications, would not be using Casa products as part of its ongoing network upgrade.

“The Board believes Michael’s global sales leadership skills and industry experience strongly align with Casa Systems’ strategic priorities as we embark on the next phase of accelerated growth,” said the man who headed the executive search that led to Glickman, Bruce Evans, chairman of the Casa Systems board.

“With a proven track record of leading billion-dollar revenue businesses and spearheading global sales organizations focused on service providers, including telcos and cable MSOs, Michael brings a unique set of qualifications that position him for success in his role,” Evans added.

Said Glickman, also in a prepped statement: “Casa Systems has a very strong heritage and cutting-edge technologies. I look forward to building upon what Jerry Guo, visionary founder and former CEO and this talented team have created over the past twenty years, and I am committed to our collective vision of reestablishing Casa Systems as an industry disruptor for the benefit of our global customers.”