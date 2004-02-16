Cable Systems Top 100 - Systems Directory
By Staff
1 Comcast Cable, Eastern Division
200 Cresson Blvd.
Oaks, PA 19456
(610) 650-3000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast Cable Communications
BASIC SUBS: 5.2 million (parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine)
EXPANDED BASIC: $25-$38 for 65-70 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Michael A. Doyle, president, Eastern Division; b. New York, 1954; BA, political science and psychology, Drew University, 1976; immediate past position: senior VP, East/West Division; voice: 610-650-3000; fax: 610-650-3038
2 Comcast Atlantic Division
8098 Sandpiper Circle
Baltimore, MD 21236
410-931-4600
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 3.8 million (Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Dallas, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Los Angeles, California)
EXPANDED BASIC: NA
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Burch, president; BA, English, University of Maryland; JD, Gonzaga University; immediate past position: president, Comcast Mid-Atlantic division
3 Cablevision Greater New York
1111 Stewart Ave.
Bethpage, NY 11714
516-803-2300
OWNERSHIP: Cablevision
BASIC SUBS: 2,954,956 (Long Island, Bronx, parts of Brooklyn, lower Hudson Valley region, NY: southern Connecticut, northern New Jersey)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.85 for 85 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 51%
DIGITAL: 30%
MODEM: 23%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Rutledge, president, Cable & Communications; BA, economics, California University, California, PA; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Cable
4 Adelphia Northeast Region
200 Minuteman Rd., Ste. 102
Andover, MA 01810
978-557-2000
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia
BASIC SUBS (2003): About 2 million (Upstate and Western New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine)*
EXPANDED BASIC: NA
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Bob Wahl, regional senior VP; b. 1941; BS, business administration, John Carroll University, 1963; immediate past position: VP, Great Lakes Region, Adelphia; voice: 978-686-1080; fax: 978-686-3580; e-mail: bob.wahl@adelphia.com
5 Comcast Bay Area
12647 Alcosta Blvd., Ste. 200
San Ramon, CA 94583
925-973-7000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 1,700,000 (entire San Francisco Bay Area)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40 for 75 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVES: Don Schena, senior VP; attended University of Toledo; immediate past position: senior VP, Midwest region, MediaOne; voice: 925-973-7000; fax: 925-973-7015; and Scott Binder, senior VP; attended University of Nebraska; immediate past position: Comcast Southwest Area VP; voice: 925-973-7000; fax: 925-973-7015
6 Comcast Greater Chicago Region
1500 McConnor Pkwy.
Schaumburg, IL 60173
847-585-6300
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 1,600,000 (Chicago, Elgin, Naperville, Elmhurst, Orland Park, Oak Park, Northbrook, Lake Forest, Schaumburg, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Palatine, Evanston, Aurora, St. Charles and Burr Ridge, IL; NW Indiana: Lake and Porter Counties, Merrillville, Michigan City, LaPorte)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.47 for 61 channels (average)
PENETRATION:PAY: NA
DIGITAL: 33.9%
MODEM: 22.7 %
TOP EXECUTIVE: Joe Stackhouse, regional senior VP; b. Denver, 1961; BS, psychology, Colorado State University, 1984; immediate past position: senior VP, AT&T Broadband Denver; voice: 847-585-6310; fax: 847-585-6336; e-mail: Joseph_Stackhouse@cable.comcast.com
7 Time Warner of New York & New Jersey
120 East 23 St.
New York, NY 10010
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 1,410,544 (Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Mt. Vernon, western third of Brooklyn, Orange County, Sullivan County, Ulster County and parts of Dutchess, Greene and Delaware counties, NY; Bergen County, NJ)
EXPANDED BASIC: $47.53 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Barry Rosenblum, executive VP; b. Queens, NY, 1952; BS, aeronautical engineering, Arizona State University, 1975; immediate previous position: president, Time Warner Cable New York City; voice: 212-598-7389; fax: 212-420-4803
8 Adelphia Southern California
6320 Canoga, Ste. 1300
Woodland Hills, CA 91367
818-867-8017
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia
BASIC SUBS (BC ESTIMATE): 1,200,000 (communities in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Redondo Beach and Ventura County)
EXPANDED BASIC: NA
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Lee Perron, senior VP, California region; b. Pensacola, FL, 1953; BA, engineering, University of Oklahoma; immediate past position: VP, corporate affairs, Century/TCI; voice: 818-867-8017; fax: 818-867-8030; e-mail: pennycontos@adelphia.com
9 Comcast Washington
22025 30th Dr. SE
Bothell, WA 98021
425-398-6000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 1,095,000 (Seattle, Tacoma, Bellingham, Everett, Olympia, Bremerton, Spokane and Aberdeen)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.99 for 74 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 48%
DIGITAL: 34%
MODEM: 30%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Len Rozek, senior VP, Washington market; accounting and finance, Northern Illinois University; CPA; immediate past position: regional senior VP, Southern Division, Comcast; voice: 425-398-6212; fax: 425-398-6154
10 Comcast Greater Detroit Region
29777 Telegraph Rd. Ste. 4400B
Southfield, MI 48034
248-233-4559
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 1,005,282 (Detroit, Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Flint, Pontiac, Port Huron, Sterling Heights, Southfield, Troy, and Warren, MI)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.35 for 70 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Linda Hossinger, regional senior VP, Michigan; b. Kendallville, IN; B.S., accounting, Indiana University; CPA; immediate past position: regional senior VP, Midwest Central Region, Comcast; voice: 248-233-2509; fax: 248-233-4564; e-mail: Linda_Hossinger@cable.comcast.com
11 Bright House Networks, Tampa Bay Division
2600 McCormick Dr., Ste. 255
Clearwater, FL 33759
727-791-7730
OWNERSHIP: Advance Newhouse
BASIC SUBS: 1,002,000 (eight counties surrounding Tampa Bay, FL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.95 for 80 channels (average)
PENETRATION:PAY: 30%
DIGITAL: 37%
MODEM: 29%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kevin Hyman, division president; b. Dallas, 1950; BA, University of Northern Colorado; Masters in economics, University of Rhode Island; immediate past position: GM, Colorado Springs, CO, Cablevision; voice: 727-791-7730; fax: 727-791-8201
12 Middle America Cox
3015 SSE Loop 323
Tyler, Texas 75701
903-595-3701
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 805,000 (primarily in Arkansas, including Fayetteville and Fort Smith; Louisiana, including Alexandria, Lafayette and Lake Charles; and Texas, including Bryan/College Station and Tyler)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.50 for 62 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Janet Barnard, VP/region manager; b. Diller, NE, 1959; BS, business administration with a major in accounting, University of Nebraska, 1981; immediate past position: VP/GM, Cox-Omaha; voice: 903-579-3130; fax: 903-596-9008; email: Janet.Barnard@cox.com
13 Time Warner Houston
8400 W. Tidwell Rd.
Houston, TX 77040
713-462-1900
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 785,000 (61 cities, including Houston, Pasadena, Bellaire, Freeport, Galena Park, Galveston, Katy, Kemah, La Porte, Rosenberg, Texas City, Tomball, Dayton, Liberty and Woodlands, TX)
EXPANDED BASIC: $38.99 for 78 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: NA
DIGITAL: 46.9%
MODEM: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Ron McMillan, president; b. Brownwood, TX; BA, Howard Payne College; immediate past position: president/GM, Time Warner Milwaukee; voice: 713-895-2601; fax: 713-895-2534
14 Cox Arizona
1550 W. Deer Valley Rd.
DV3-08
Phoenix, AZ 85027
623-594-1000
OWNERSHIP: Cox Communications
BASIC SUBS: 770,954 (Phoenix and Southern Arizona)
EXPANDED BASIC: $37.95 for 74 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Rizley, VP/region manager; b. Glendora, CA; BA, communications, Brigham Young University; master's in international management, Thunderbird, The American Graduate School; immediate past position: regional VP, Cox Communications Advertising Sales; voice: 623-328-3601; fax: 623-322-7500
15 Bright House Networks Central Florida
2251 Lucien Way
Maitland, FL 32751
407-215-5524
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Entertainment and Advance/Newhouse. Advance Newhouse manages the system
BASIC SUBS: 750,000 (Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia and Brevard counties, including Orlando, Altamonte Springs, St. Cloud, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Melbourne, and parts of Marion, Lake, Flagler and Sumter counties, including Belleview, Clermont, Flagler Beach and Bushnell)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.29 for 73 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: J. Christian Fenger, division president; BS, public relations, Syracuse University; masters of professional studies, media management, Syracuse University, Newhouse School of Public Communications; immediate past position: senior VP of operations, Western Division and North Central Regions, Charter Communications; voice: 407-215-5524; fax: 407-215-5536; e-mail: chris.fenger@mybrighthouse.com
16 Comcast South Florida Region
2501 SW 145 Ave., Ste. 200
Miramar, FL 33027
800-COMCAST
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 700,000 (Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties and the Treasure Coast)
EXPANDED BASIC: $47 for average 70 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: N/A
DIGITAL: 30%
MODEM: 14%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Filemon Lopez, senior regional VP, South Florida Region; b. Mexico, 1958; BA, radio, television and film, Valdosta State; MA, communications, Eastern Illinois University; immediate past position: president, Comcast University; voice: 954-534-7001; fax: 954-534-7077; e-mail: filemon_lopez@cable.comcast.com
17 Comcast Denver
8000 E. Iliff Ave.
Denver, CO 80231
303-603-2000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 675,000 (Denver Metro Area, Fort Collins, Greeley, Pueblo, Aspen and Vail, CO)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.49 for 74 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Mary L. White, senior VP; b. Chicago, 1962; BA, communications, Northeastern Illinois University, 1985; immediate past position: operations VP, AT&T Broadband Seattle; voice: 303-603-2000; fax: 303-603-2600; e-mail: Mary_LWhite@cable.comcast.com
18 Comcast Pittsburgh
15 Summit Park Dr.
Pittsburgh, PA 15275-1105
412-947-6400
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 651,000 (Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Washington and Beaver Falls, PA; Steubenville and suburbs of Cleveland, OH; Wheeling and Weirton, WV; and Richmond, VA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $37 for 60 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug Sansom, senior VP, Western Atlantic Region; b. Chillicothe, OH; BS, West Point; MBA, Wharton; voice: 412-747-6411; fax: 412-747-6412; e-mail: doug_sansom@cable.comcast.com
19 Comcast Oregon and Southwest Washington
9605 SW Nimbus
Beaverton, OR 97008
503-605-6000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 551,000 (Vancouver, WA; Portland metropolitan area, Beaverton, Tualatin, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Gresham; Salme, Albany, Corvallis and Eugene, OR)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.55 for 71 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: NA
DIGITAL: 32%
MODEM: 34%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Curt Henninger, senior VP; b. Geneva, IL, 1957; B.S., marketing, University of Illinois, Champagne, 1979; immediate past position: VP, marketing and sales, MediaOne North East region; e-mail: curt_henninger@cable.comcast.com
20 Comcast Southern California Region
550 N. Continental Blvd.,
Ste. 250
El Segundo, CA 90245
310-647-3000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 540,000 (communities in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Riverside and Orange counties, including Santa Clarita, Sylmar, Hollywood, Baldwin Hills, Westchester, Venice, Culver City, Bellflower, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Corona, Lake Elsinore, Pomona, Tustin and Costa Mesa)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42 for 80 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Debi Picciolo, regional senior VP; b. Burbank, CA; attended University of California at Los Angeles; immediate past position: western region operations VP, AT&T Broadband; voice (assistant): 310-647-6503; fax: 310-647-3079; e-mail: debi_picciolo@cable.comcast.com
21 Cox San Diego
5159 Federal Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92105
619-263-9251
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 535,541
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.95 for 70 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: William Geppert, VP/region manager; b. Cumberland, MD; BA, social science, University of South Florida; immediate past position: managing director, Cable North West, United Kingdom; voice: 619-266-5359; fax: 619-266-5060
22 Cox Oklahoma
6301 Waterford Blvd, Ste. 200
Oklahoma City, OK 73118
405-286-5381
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 517,000
EXPANDED BASIC: $38.00 for 70 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Dave Bialis, VP/region manager; b. 1954, BS, accounting/finance, University of Southern California; immediate past position: CFO, Atlanta Journal & Constitution; voice: 405-286-5202; fax: 405-286-5260; e-mail: dave.bialis@cox.com
23 Comcast, Dallas Market
2951 Kinwest Pkwy.
Irving, TX 75063
972-830-3800
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 515,000 (Dallas, Garland, Plano, Irving, TX, and 45 nearby communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 88 channels (basic plus standard basic)
PENETRATION: N/A
TOP EXECUTIVE: Ann Montgomery, regional senior VP, Southwest Region; b. Louisville, KY; BA, business administration, Regis University; immediate past position: operations senior VP, Adelphia; voice: 972-830-3800; fax: 972-830-3921
24 Adelphia Southeast Region
1100 Northpointe Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
561-863-5701
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia
BASIC SUBS (2003): 495,000 (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina)*
EXPANDED BASIC: NA
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Dan Hebert, regional senior VP; b. 1951; BS, business and history, Kansas State University, 1974; immediate past position: Region VP, Iowa, AT&T Broadband; voice: 561-882-4300; fax: 561-242-8906; e-mail: dan.hebert@adelphia.com
25 Charter St. Louis
941 Charter Commons Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63017
636-207-7044
OWNERSHIP: Charter Communications
BASIC SUBS: 490,000 (St. Louis and St. Charles counties and Metro East, including Belleville, IL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $45.85 for 81 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Barry L. Wilson, senior VP of operations; BS, business administration, Regis University; MBA, Tulane. University; immediate past position: CEO, UPC, The Netherlands; fax: 636-230-7034; e-mail: bwilson@charter.com
26 Time Warner Raleigh, NC
101 Innovation Ave., Ste. 100
Morrisville, NC 27560
919-573-7000
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 478,000 (16 central and southeastern North Carolina counties, including Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Chapel Hill, Goldsboro, Wilson, Henderson)
EXPANDED BASIC: $38.10-$44.10 for 77 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom E. Adams, president; b. Binghamton, NY, 1955, AS, engineering, Florida International University, 1977; immediate past position, president, Time Warner Rochester division; voice: 919-573-7041; fax: 919-573-7042
27 Cox New England
9 J. P. Murphy Hwy.
West Warwick, RI 02893
401-383-1919
OWNERSHIP: Cox Communications
BASIC SUBS: 451,689 (38 communities in Rhode Island, including Providence and Newport and 19 communities in Connecticut, including Meridian)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 70 channels
PENETRATION: N/A
TOP EXECUTIVE: Paul Cronin, VP/region manager; B.S., business administration, Plymouth State College, 1982; MBA, Providence College, 1994; voice: 401-615-1582
28 Time Warner Cable, Northeast Ohio Division
530 S. Main St., Ste. 1751
Akron, OH 44311
330-633-9203
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 427,549 (209 communities including Akron, Canton Youngstown, Warren, Mansfield and Norwalk, OH, and western Pennsylvania)
EXPANDED BASIC: NA
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen R. Fry, division president; b. East Canton, OH, 1951; attended Kent State University; immediate past position: GM, Time Warner Akron; voice: 330-633-9203; fax: 330-633-7970; e-mail: steve.fry@twcable.com
29 Cox Hampton Roads
1341 Crossways Blvd.
Chesapeake, VA 23320
757-224-4269
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 420,000 (Hampton Roads, VA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.90 for 68 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Frank Bowers, VP/region manager; voice: 757-222-8493; fax: 757-671-1501
29 Time Warner Milwaukee
1320 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53212
414-277-4000
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 420,000 (greater Milwaukee)
STANDARD TIER: $41.75 for 78 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Carol Hevey, president; b. Toledo, OH, 1952; Purdue University, University of Pittsburgh; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Portland, ME; voice: 414-277-4032; fax: 414-277-8049; e-mail: carol.hevey@twcable.com
29 Time Warner Cable Western Ohio Division
4333 Display Ln.
Kettering, OH 45429
937-294-6800
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable
BASIC SUBS: 420,000 (385 communities, including Dayton, Troy, Findlay and Lima)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.50 for 74 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: NA
DIGITAL: 28.6%
MODEM: 19.5%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Gerald DeGrazia, division president; b. Detroit, 1950; bachelor's degree, University of Michigan, 1972; MBA, University of Detroit, 1981; immediate past position: operations VP, Time Warner Cable International; voice: 937-396-8300; fax: 937-643-6350; e-mail: jerry.degrazia@twcable.com
32 Cox Las Vegas
121 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-383-4000
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 397,000 (Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Clark County, NV)
EXPANDED BASIC: $37.50 for 72 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Mark Lipford, VP/region manager; b. Akron, OH, 1956; BA, political science, Ohio Northern University, 1978; immediate past position: regional VP, Cablevision; voice: 702-384-8084 ext. 1100; fax: 702-383-0614; mark.lipford@cox.com
33 Time Warner Charlotte
3140 W. Arrowood Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28273
704-378-2500
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 392,000 (100 communities in nine counties around Charlotte, NC)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.60 for 91 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: NA
DIGITAL: 32%
MODEM: 33%
TOP EXECUTIVE: David Auger, division president; attended Ohio State University; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Minneapolis; voice: 704-378-2950; fax: 704-504-1997
34 Comcast Sacramento
4350 Pell Dr.
Sacramento, CA 95838
916-858-4800
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 390,000 (Sacramento, Roseville, Placerville, Yuba City, Chico/Oroville, Grass Valley, CA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.49 for 72 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Paul A. Fisher, area VP; b. Red Bluff, CA, 1950; BA, Claremont McKenna College, 1973; MA, Claremont Graduate University, 1978; immediate previous position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable Los Angeles Southern Region; voice: 916-648-8300; fax: 916-927-0805; e-mail: paul_fisher@cable.comcast.com
34 Oceanic Time Warner Hawaii
200 Akamainui St.
Mililani, HI 96789
808-625-2100
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 390,000 (entire state of Hawaii)
EXPANDED BASIC: $36 for 74 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Nate Smith, president; b. Mt. Kisco, NY, 1952; BA, English and humanities, Ohio Wesleyan University, 1974; immediate past position: CEO, Sky TV, New Zealand; voice: 808-625-2100; fax: 808-625-5888
36 Time Warner Cincinnati
11252 Cornell Park Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
513-489-5000
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 350,000 (130 communities surrounding Cincinnati)
EXPANDED BASIC: $34-$44 for 73 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Virgil Reed, president; b. El Paso, TX, 1944; BS, electrical engineering, Texas Tech, 1966; MBA, Southern Methodist University, 1974; immediate past position: president, Jones Space Link; voice: 513-489-5077; e-mail: virgil.reed@twcable.com
36 Time Warner Los Angeles
959 South Coast Dr., Ste. 300
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
714-430-5555
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 350,000 (Agua Dulce, Canoga Park, Canyon Country, Chatsworth, Cypress, El Segundo, Encino, Fountain Valley, Gardena, Garden Grove, Granada Hills, Hawthorne, Huntington Beach, Lawndale, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Northridge, Orange, Reseda, Rossmoor, San Fernando, San Marino, Santa Clarita, South Pasadena, Stanton, Stevenson Ranch, Tarzana, Torrance, West Hills, Westminster, Winnetka, Woodland Hills and other portions of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, CA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.90 for 80 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 42%
DIGITAL: 65%
MODEM: 23%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Roger Keating, president; b. Toledo, OH; BS, industrial engineering, University of Notre Dame; MBA, Stamford University; immediate past position: president, TWC National Division; voice: 714-430-5552; fax: 714-430-5550
38 Time Warner Cable Greensboro
4510 Weybridge Ln., Ste. 100
Greensboro, NC 27407
336-665-0160
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 349,000 (Greensboro/Guilford County, High Point/Jamestown, Archdale/Trinity, Asheboro/Randolph County, Rockingham County, Winston-Salem, Davidson County, Dobson and Alamance County, NC)
EXPANDED BASIC: $36.87 for up to 77 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 54%
DIGITAL: 28%
MODEM: 28%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jack Stanley, president; b. McRae, GA; studied electronics technology at South Georgia Technical School; immediate past position: operations VP, Time Warner Charlotte; voice (assistant): 336-665-0160, ext. 3501; fax: 336-665-7625; e-mail: jack.stanley@twcable.com
39 Time Warner Syracuse
6005 Fair Lakes Rd.
East Syracuse, NY 13057
315-634-6000
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable
BASIC SUBS: 345,000 (city and suburban Syracuse, Cortland, Fulton, Oswego Central Square, Ithaca, Rome, Ilion, Oneida, Hamilton, Watertown, Carthage, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Massena, Malone and Champlain, NY)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.16 for 75 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 30%
DIGITAL: 35%
MODEM: 25%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Mary Cotter, president; BA, Syracuse University; immediate past position: operations VP, New Channels Corp.; voice: 315-634-6215; fax: 315-634-6219
40 Comcast St. Paul
10 River Park Plaza
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-493-5000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 339,000 (87 communities throughout the Twin Cities and Western Wisconsin)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.69 for 73 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Bill Wright, area VP; b. Miami, 1959; BS, journalism, University of Florida, 1981; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Tucson; voice: 651-493-5455; fax: 651-493-5455; e-mail: bill_wright@cable.comcast.com
40 Time Warner Cable San Antonio
1900 Blue Crest Ln.
San Antonio, TX 78247
P.O. Box 460849
San Antonio, TX 78246
210-352-4600
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 339,000 (San Antonio)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.85 for 73 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kevin Kidd, division president; b. Providence, RI; BS, business administration, Georgia State University, 1972; immediate past position: president, Make A Wish Foundation of Oregon; voice: 210-352-4699; fax: 210-352-4694; e-mail: kevin.kidd@twcable.com
42 Time Warner Cable South Carolina
293 Greystone Blvd.
Columbia, SC 29210
803-251-5300
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 336,000 (71 communities, including Columbia, Orangeburg, Sumter, Myrtle Beach/Grand Strand, Florence and Summerville)
EXPANDED BASIC: $46.99 for 66 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: NA
DIGITAL: 40%
MODEM: 28.6%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Wayne Knighton, division president; BEE, electrical engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology; MBA, Georgia State University; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Minnesota; voice: 803-251-5297; fax: 803-251-5345; e-mail: wayne.knighton@twcable.com
43 Comcast Middle Tennessee
660 Mainstream Dr.
Nashville, TN 37228
615-244-7462
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 330,000 (communities of Adams, Ashland, Brentwood, Burns, Carthage, Cedar Hill, Charlotte, Cowan, Decherd, DeKalb, Dickson, Estill Springs, Fairview, Fort Campbell, Franklin, Gallatin, Goodlettsville. Greenbrier, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Hickman, Kingston Springs, Lafayette, LaVergne, Metro Nashville, Murfreesboro, Nolensville, Pegram, Portland, Red Boiling Springs, Ridgetop, Slayden, Smithville, Smyrna, South Carthage, Springfield, Vanleer, Waverly, Westmoreland, White Bluff, Winchester and Woodbury and counties of Cannon, Cheatham, Dickson, Franklin, Lynchburg/Moore, Macon, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.95 for 70 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: NA
DIGITAL: 40%
MODEM: 19%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Virgil Caudill, area VP; b. Springfield, OH, 1948; BS, accounting, Wright State University, 1976; immediate past position: Midwest region customer service VP, MediaOne; voice: 615-244-7462, ext. 1460; fax: 615-255-5354; e-mail: virgil_caudill@cable.comcast.com
44 Time Warner Columbus
1266 Dublin Rd.
Columbus, OH 43215
614-481-5000
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 327,000 (Columbus metropolitan area and 19 counties in Central and Southeast Ohio)
EXPANDED BASIC: $35.99 for 70 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Rhonda Fraas, division president; b. Louisville, KY, 1957; attended Springhill College and Sullivan Junior College; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable, Columbus Division; voice (assistant): 614-481-5300; fax: 614-481-5052
44 Time Warner Rochester
71 Mt. Hope Ave.
Rochester, NY 14620
585-756-5000
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 327,000 (Rochester, Batavia and the greater Finger Lakes region)
EXPANDED BASIC: $48.95 for 66 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jeffrey Hirsch, division president; b. Providence, RI, 1972; B.A., communications, University of Pennsylvania, 1994; MBA, Amos Tuck School, Dartmouth, 1999; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable South Carolina; voice: 585-756-1111; fax: 585-756-1672; e-mail: jeffrey.hirsch@twcable.com
46 Time Warner Albany
1021 Highbridge Rd.
Schenectady, NY 12303
518-242-8890
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 320,000 (many communities in 15 central New York counties, including Albany, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady and Glens Falls)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.61 for 80 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Pagano, president; b. Lawton, OK; BA, anthropology, University of Wisconsin; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Staten Island; voice: 518-242-8993; fax: 518-355-9394; e-mail: Stephen.Pagano@twcable.com
46 Time Warner Austin
12012 N. MoPac Expwy.
Austin, TX 78758
512-485-6100
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 320,000 (Austin, Round Rock, San Marcos and Cedar Park, TX)
EXPANDED BASIC: $46.00 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Kinney, division president; b. Council Bluffs, IA, 1956; BS, business administration, Lubbock Christian University, 1978; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner New England; voice: 512-485-6200; fax: 512-485-6105
48 Comcast Western Michigan
3260 Eagle Park Dr., NE Ste. 111
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-977-2200
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 319,789 (middle and western Michigan, including Adrian, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Lansing, Muskegon, Hillsdale and Holland)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.89 for 70 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Steve Makowski, area VP; b. Manistee, MI, 1959; BS, accounting, Ferris State University, 1981; MBA, finance, University of Colorado, 1990; immediate past position: VP, finance/CFO, AT&T Broadband Midwest Markets Region; voice: 616-464-2232; fax: 616-464-2220; e-mail: Steve_Makowski@cable.comcast.com
49 Cox Kansas
701 E. Douglas
Wichita, KS 67202
316-262-4270
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 319,000 (Wichita, Topeka, Salina, Manhattan, Hutchinson, Ark City, Great Bend and other Kansas communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.68 for 72 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kimberly Edmunds, VP/region manager; b. Atlanta, 1961; bachelor's in economics, University of Southern California; immediate past position, VP of customer care, Cox Communications Corporate Office, Atlanta
50 Comcast New Mexico
4611 Montbel Pl. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
505-761-6200
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 311,800 (Albuquerque, Deming, Farmington, Gallup, Grants, Las Cruces, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Lovington, Portales, Raton, Santa Fe, Silver City, Socorro, Taos, and Tucumcari, NM; Tucson, AZ)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.55 for 72 channels (Albuquerque only)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: William C. Kent, area VP; b. Cleveland; BA, English, Wittenberg University; MBA, Cleveland State University; immediate past position: senior VP, Adelphia; voice (assistant): 505-761-6202; fax: 505-344-7301; e-mail: bill_kent@cable.comcast.com
51 Time Warner Kansas City
6550 Winchester Ave.
Kansas City, MO 64133
816-358-5360
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 303,000 (54 communities, including Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee's Summit, and Shawnee, MO; Kansas City, KS, and other suburbs)
EXPANDED BASIC: $38.47 for 77 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: NA
DIGITAL: 50.7%
MODEM: 39%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Robert Moel, president; b. Brooklyn, NY; MBA, Columbia, 1987; MEE, California State University, Long Beach, 1999; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Shreveport; voice (assistant): 816-222-5823; fax: 816-358-7987; e-mail: robert.moel@twcable.com
52 Charter Los Angeles Metro
4781 Irwindale Ave.
Irwindale, CA 91706
626-430-3300
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS (2003): 295,000 (Los Angeles metropolitan area, including Pasadena, Alhambra, Burbank, Norwalk and other parts of Los Angeles County, CA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.95-$53.00 for 78 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Wendy Rasmussen, VP/GM; University of California State at Long Beach; immediate past position: VP/GM, RCN Chicago; voice: 626-430-3300; fax: 626-430-3420; email: wrasmussen@chartercom.com
53 Cox Orange County
29947 Avenida de las Banderas
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
949-546-2000
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 272,000 (Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Palos Verdes, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rancho Santa Margarita, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, San Pedro and Tustin, CA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.99 for 75 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: NA
DIGITAL: 57.0%
MODEM: 44.1%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Leo Brennan, VP/region manager; b. Pecksville, NY, 1950; BS/BA, marketing, Ohio State University, 1972; immediate past position: VP, Northeast region, Times Mirror Cable; voice: 949-546-2400; fax: 949-546-3400; e-mail: leo.brennan@cox.com
54 Comcast Atlanta North
2925 Courtyards Dr.
Norcross, GA 30071
770-559-2424
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS (2003): 271,547 (North Metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett, North Fulton, Cobb and Cherokee counties GA)
EXPANDED BASIC: NA
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Greg Capranica, VP/GM; voice (assistant): 770-559-2841; fax: 770-559-7650
55 Cox New Orleans
338 Edwards Ave.
Harahan, LA 70123
504-304-7345
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 267,278 (Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles and St. Bernard parishes, LA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.99 for 80 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Greg Bicket, VP/region manager; BA, finance, University of Illinois, 1973; MBA, University of Phoenix, 1990; immediate past position: VP/GM Cox New England; voice (assistant): 504-304-8001; fax: 504-304-7601
56 Cox Northern Virginia
3080 Centreville Rd.
Herndon, VA 20171
703-378-8400
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 253,000 (Fairfax, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties; cities of Fredericksburg, Fairfax: and Falls Church; and towns of Herndon, Vienna and Clifton)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.40 for 86 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Gary McCollum, VP/region manager; b. Richmond, VA, 1959; BA, Russian studies, James Madison University, 1981; MBA, University of Connecticut, 1983; immediate past position: VP/GM, Cox Roanoke; voice (assistant): 703-480-4988; fax: 703-480-4990; e-mail: gary.mccollum@cox.com
57 Comcast Jacksonville
6805 Southpoint Pkwy.
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-374-7529
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 250,000 (Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Baldwin, Lake Butler, Union County, Crescent City, Welaka, Putnam County, Duval County, Baker County, Nassau County, St. John's County. Hilliard, Callahan and Fernandina Beach, FL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.99 for 70+ channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug McMillan, area VP/GM; b. Georgia, 1957; BS, science and business administration, Shorter College; immediate past position: VP/GM Comcast Augusta, GA; voice: 904-374-7529; fax: 904-374-7622; e-mail: Doug_McMillian@cable.comcast.com
58 Comcast Salt Lake City
9602 South 300 West
Sandy, UT 84070
801-401-3271
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 246,870 (over 140 communities, including Salt Lake City, Provo, Ogden, West Valley City, Logan and Park City, UT)
EXPANDED BASIC: $32.25-$40.95 for 33-80 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Gary Waterfield, area VP; b. Milwaukee, 1952; BS, business administration, University of New Hampshire, 1975; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Charleston; voice: 801-401-2622; fax: 801-401-2688; e-mail: gary.waterfield@cable.comcast.com
59 Cox West Texas
6710 Hartford Ave.
Lubbock, TX 79413
806-771-6001
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 239,976 (Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Abilene and San Angelo)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 64 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Connie Wharton, VP/GM; BA, psychology, Southern Methodist University; immediate past position: human resources director, Cox West Texas; voice: 806-771-6003; fax: 806-771-6004; e-mail: connie.wharton@cox.com
60 Comcast Richmond
540 Staples Mill
Richmond, VA 23228
804-915-5400
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 235,000 (City of Richmond, counties of Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover and Henrico, portion of Louisa county and town of Ashland, VA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.89 to $44.70 for 74 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kirby Brooks, area VP/GM; BA, University of Virginia; MBA, College of William & Mary; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Alexandria/Arlington; voice: 804-915-5459; fax: 804-915-5424
61 Charter Madison
5618 Odana Rd., Ste. 150
Madison, WI 53719
608-754-3644
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 233,000 (Janesville, Fitchburg, Lake Mills, Waunakee, Middleton, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, Baraboo, Watertown and Beloit, WI)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 74 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Donald Stephan, GM; voice (assistant): 608-288-6811; fax: 608-274-1346; e-mail: dstephan@chartercom.com
62 Insight Louisville
4701 Commerce Crossings Dr.
Louisville, KY 40272
502-357-4660
OWNERSHIP: Insight Communications
BASIC SUBS: 227,189 (Louisville, KY)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.95 for 66 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 58.7%
DIGITAL: 38.6%
MODEM: 17.7%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug Giesen, senior VP of operations; voice: 502-357-4407; fax: 502-357-4663
63 Charter Worcester
95 Higgins St.
Worcester, MA 01606
508-853-1515
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 220,000 (Worcester and Chicopee, MA)
EXPANDED BASIC: about $50 for 72 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Georgia Griffith, GM, Massachusetts; ,JD Suffolk University, 1980; immediate past position: VP/GM, Media One, New York; voice: 508-853-1515; fax: 508-854-5042; email: ggriffith@chartercom.com
64 Comcast West Florida
5205 Fruitville Rd.
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-342-3552
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 220,000 (Sarasota County, Charlotte County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Desoto County, part of Polk County)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.95 -69 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Rod Dagenais, area VP; immediate past position: VP/GM, West Florida system, Comcast; voice: 941-342-3552; fax: 941-371-5097; e-mail: rod_dagenais@cable.comcast.com
65 Comcast Atlanta Central
305 Bucknell Ct.
Atlanta, GA 30336
770-559-6723
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS (2003): 217,547 (Atlanta, Fulton County and DeKalb County, GA)
EXPANDED BASIC: NA
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Michael Hewitt, VP/GM; b. Kingston, Jamaica; BS, mechanical engineering, Stony Brook University; MBA, Hofstra University; voice: 770-559-6723; fax: 770-559-7621; e-mail: Michael_Hewitt@cable.comcast.com
66 Charter Greenville/Spartanburg
P.O. Box 850
Simpsonville, SC 29681
800-955-7766
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 212,000 (Greenville, Spartanburg, SC)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.50 for 78 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kirk A. Darfler, VP/GM; BS, interpersonal communications and business management, Nebraska Wesleyan University; AT&T Broadband, VP, Operations for Washington; direct phone: 864-254-7424; fax: 864-254-7345; e-mail: kdarfler@chartercom.com
67 Time Warner Memphis
6555 Quince Rd., Ste. 400
Memphis, TN 38119
901-365-1770
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 210,000 (Memphis, TN, and 52 communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.69 for 72 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Bob Barlow, division president; b. South Bend, IN; BA, biological sciences, MBA, finance, Indiana University; voice (assistant): 901-365-1770 ext. 4003; fax: 901-369-4518; e-mail: bob.barlow@twcable.com
68 Time Warner Cable, Minneapolis Division
801 Plymouth Ave. North
Minneapolis, MN 55411
612-522-5200
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 208,000 (Minneapolis, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Richfield, Minnetonka, Bloomington, Fridley, Shakopee, St. Louis Park, Jordan, New Prague, New Ulm, Montrose, Waverly, Carver, Chaska, Madelia)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.30 for 82 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 17.2%
DIGITAL: 37.9%
MODEM: 20.2%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Mike Munley, division president; b. Springfield, OH, 1960; bachelor's degree, economics, St. Lawrence University, 1982; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable-Syracuse Division; voice: 612-522-5200, ext. 3699; fax: 612-522-6348
69 Comcast Fresno
2441 N. Grove Industrial Dr.
Fresno, CA 93727
(559) 253-4050
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 206,000
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.62 for 70 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 58.3%
DIGITAL: 32.5%
MODEM: 18.0%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Scott Barbee, area VP/GM; b. Warrensburg, MO, 1958; BS/BA, 1980, MBA, 1989, Central Missouri State University; immediate past position: regional VP, high-speed Internet & telephony, AT&T Broadband; voice: 559-455-4212; fax: 559-455-4321; e-mail: scott_barbee@cable.comcast.com
70 Time Warner San Diego
8949 Ware Ct.
San Diego, CA 92121
858-695-3110
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 205,000
EXPANDED BASIC: $45.80 for 75 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jeffrey Schwall, division president/CEO; b. Akron, OH; BS, University of Akron; MBA, Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth University; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Cable International; voice (assistant): 858-635-8297; fax: 858-566-6248
71 Comcast Naples/Ft. Myers
301 Tower Rd.
Naples, FL 34113
239-793-9600
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 200,000 (Collier and Lee County)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.75 for 76 Channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Larry Schweber, GM; graduate of Boston University and the University of Maine; immediate past position: senior marketing director, West, Southwest and Central Florida systems, Comcast; voice: 239-793-9634; fax: 239-793-9604; e-mail: larry_schweber@cable.comcast.com
71 Time Warner Cable Binghamton
120 Plaza Dr., Ste. D
Vestal, NY 13850
607-644-0646
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 200,000 (Binghamton, Corning, Elmira, Oneonta, Jamestown, and Hornell, NY, and Sayre, PA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $38-$44 for 72 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 63%
DIGITAL: 30%
MODEM: 33%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jon Scott, division president; b. New Rochelle, NY, 1950; BA, political science, Kalamazoo College, 1973; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Eastern Pennsylvania; voice: 607-644-0646, ext. 7307; fax: 607-644-1501; e-mail: Jon.Scott@twcable.com
73 Cox Omaha
11505 W. Dodge Rd.
Omaha, NE 68154
402-933-2000
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 192,300 (Omaha and Bellevue, NE, and Council Bluffs, IA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $37.05 for 70 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 63%
DIGITAL: 34%
MODEM: 36.5%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Percy Kirk, currently VP of network operations, Cox Phoenix, will take over as region manager, Cox Omaha, in March
74 Comcast Indiana
5330 East 65 St.
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-275-6370
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 191,000
EXPANDED BASIC: $46.39 for 72 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Rusty Robertson, regional VP; b. Russiaville, IN, 1959; BS, mass communications, Florida International University, 1983; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Indianapolis; voice (assistant): 317-275-6441; fax: 317-275-6617; e-mail: rusty_robertson@cable.comcast.com
75 Cox Baton Rouge
5428 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-615-1000
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 178,000 (Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Sorrento, Denham Springs, Walker, Plaquemine, Addis, Brusly, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Donaldsonville, Port Allen, Zachary, Slaughter, Baker, Lutcher, Gramercy, East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, Iberville Parish, St. James Parish, Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish and East Feliciana Parish, LA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.49 for 72 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jacqueline Vines, VP/GM; b. Norwalk, CT, 1959; BBA, University of Redlands, 2000; immediate past position: VP, human resources, Cox San Diego; voice (assistant): 225-930-2219; fax: 225-925-1668; e-mail: jacqui.vines@cox.com
76 Charter Ft. Worth
4800 Blue Mound Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76106
817-509-6272
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 173,000 (Ft. Worth/North Texas)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 98 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Sharan Wilson, VP, operations; MA, communications, University of Nebraska; immediate past position: president, Sharan Wilson Resources; voice (assistant): 817-509-6272, ext. 6513; fax: 817-626-1259; e-mail: swilson@chartercom.com.
77 Charter Birmingham
4601 Southlake Pkwy., Ste. 200
Birmingham, AL 35244
205-443-3300
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS>: 171,000 (Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia, Homewood and Mountain Brook, AL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.90 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Don Karell, VP/GM, Alabama; MS, statistics, Texas A&M, 1978; voice: 205-443-3300; fax: 205-443-3379; e-mail: dkarell@chartercom.com
78 Cox Gulf Coast
2205 La Vista Ave.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Pensacola Office: 850-477-2695
Fort Walton Beach Office: 850-862-4142
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 167,800 (Ft. Walton Beach, Destin, Niceville, Crestview, Eglin AFB, Cinco Bayou, Mary Esther, Escambia County, Okaloosa County, Walton County, Hurlburt AFB, Shalimar, Pensacola, and Freeport, FL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $37.00 for up to 68 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: L. Keith Gregory, VP/GM; BA, criminal justice, University of Florida, 1974; MBA, Old Dominion University, 1993; voice: 850-477-2695
79 Charter Suburban Atlanta
1925 Breckinridge Plaza, Ste. 100
Duluth, GA 30096
770-806-7060
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 165,000 (Athens, Duluth, Gainesville, Milledgeville and Smyrna, GA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.95 for 79 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: J. Rob Bridges, operations director; b. Kings Mountain, NC, 1956; BS, radio/television communications, Western Carolina University, 1979; immediate past position: VP, digital programming, Inspiration Networks; voice (assistant): 770-806-7060, ext. 154; fax: 770-806-7099; e-mail: rbridges@chartercom.com
80 Charter Reno/Tahoe
9335 Prototype Way
Reno, NV 89521
775-850-1200
OWNERSHIP: Falcon Cable Systems II LP
BASIC SUBS: 156,000 (Reno, Sparks, Washoe County, Carson City, Gardnerville, Fallon, and Elko, NV, and North Lake Tahoe and South Lake Tahoe, CA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.99 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE>: Manny Martinez, group VP; bachelor's degree, Rutgers University; immediate past position: COO, UnitedGlobalCom, Morelos, Mexico; voice: 775-850-1201; fax: 775-850-1279; e-mail: mmartinez@chartercom.com
81 Time Warner Green Bay
1001 W. Kennedy Ave.
Kimberly, WI 54136
920-749-1400
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 150,000 (Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and Marinette, WI)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.41 for 69 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 13%
DIGITAL: 35.3%
MODEM: 29.3%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kathy Keating, division president; b. Chippewa Falls, WI; BA, MBA, and MST, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; immediate past position: regional manager, Time Warner Cable; voice: 920-831-9102; fax: 920-831-9172; e-mail: kathy.keating@twcable.com
82 Charter Western North Carolina/Virginia
P.O. Box 2989
Hickory, NC 28603
828-322-3875
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 142,000 (Hickory, Lincolnton, Lenoir, Taylorsville, Granite Falls, Denver, Vale, Hudson, Catawba, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, North Wilkesboro, Boone, Blowing Rock Beech Mountains, Sugar Mountain, Cajah's Mountain, Conover, Newton, Claremont, Drexel, Valdese, Glen Alpine, Maiden, Rhodhiss, and Sawmills, NC; Radford, Christiansburg, Boone's Mill, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Buchanan, St. Paul, Dante, Honaker, Swords Creek, Lebanon and Castlewood, VA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $47.75 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Landon Barefoot Jr., operations VP; studied business at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; immediate past position: group director of operations, Charter Central North Carolina; voice: 828-322-2288, ext. 2304; fax: 828-322-5492; e-mail: lbarefoot@chartercom.com
83 Mediacom Greater Des Moines
2205 Ingersoll Ave.
Des Moines, IA 50312-5289
OWNERSHIP: Mediacom
BASIC SUBS: 135,400 (Des Moines Metropolitan area, Ames, Marshalltown, Knoxville and Newton, IA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 68 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Steve Purcell, regional VP; Iowa State University; immediate past position: director of marketing, Southern Division, Mediacom; voice: 515-246-2276; fax: 515-246-2211; e-mail: spurcell@mediacomcc.com
84 Toledo Buckeye CableSystem
5566 Southwyck Blvd.
Toledo, OH 43614
419-724-9802
OWNERSHIP: Block Communications
BASIC SUBS: 132,487 (Toledo, OH, and 25 surrounding cities, townships and villages)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.99 for 68 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 24.2%
DIGITAL: 27.7%
MODEM: 21.7%
TOP EXECUTIVE: W.H. "Chip" Carstensen, president/GM; b. Toledo, OH, 1950; BS, mechanical engineering, 1972, MS, industrial engineering, 1974, University of Toledo; immediate past position: VP, human resources, Clairson International; voice (assistant): 419-724-7220; fax: 419-724-7074; e-mail: askus@buckeyecablesystem.com
85 Insight Peoria/Perkins/Galesburg/Bloomington/Normal, IL
3517 N. Dries Ln.
Peoria, IL 61604
309-686-2600
OWNERSHIP: Insight
BASIC SUBS: 125,000 (Peoria, county of Peoria, Norwood, Tazewell County, West Peoria, East Peoria, Washington, Creve Coeur, Peoria Heights, Bellevue, Bartonville, Bloomington, Normal, Galesburg, Knoxville, E. Galesburg, Monmouth, Pekin, Groveland, N. Pekin, S. Pekin, Marquette Heights and Green Valley, IL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $34.45-$37.25 for 55-65 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 35.9
DIGITAL: 24.2%
MODEM: 16.4%
TOP EXECUTIVE: John Niebur, district VP; b. Randolph, MN, 1956: associate's degree, cable television engineering, Dakota County AVTI, 1976; immediate past position: GM, Insight Bloomington; voice: 309-686-2612; fax: 309-688-9828; e-mail: niebur.j@insight-com.com
86 Bright House Networks Indiana
3030 Roosevelt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46218
317-632-9077
OWNERSHIP: Advance/Newhouse
BASIC SUBS: 120,100 (Indianapolis, Carmel, Zionsville, Fortville, Ingalls, McCordsville, Avon, Pittsboro, Lizton, Marion, Gas City and Jonesboro, and Hamilton, Hancock , Madison, Hendricks, Boone and Grant counties)
EXPANDED BASIC: NA
PENETRATION:PAY: 50.2%
DIGITAL: 33%
MODEM: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Buz Nesbit, division president; b. Columbia, TN; BA, political science, Memphis State University, 1977; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Florida; voice: 317-713-3850; fax: 317-713-0043; e-mail: Buz.Nesbit@mybrighthouse.com
87 Time Warner El Paso
7010 Airport Rd.
El Paso, TX 79906
915-772-1123
OWNERSHIP: Texas Cable Partners LP
BASIC SUBS: 118,000 (Anthony, Canutillo, Clint, El Paso, El Paso County, Fabens, Fort Bliss, Horizon City, La Mesa, San Elizario, Socorro, and Vinton, TX, and Anthony, Del Cerro, Dona Ana County, Mesquite, San Miguel, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, and Vado, NM)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.57 for 76 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 46%
DIGITAL: NA
MODEM: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Alan Spencer, VP/GM; b. Winnipeg, Canada, 1956; BS, business, University of Northern Colorado, 1980; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Fayetteville, NC; voice: 915-775-7456; fax: 915-772-4605; e-mail: alan.spencer@twcable.com
87 Time Warner Jackson/Monroe
5375 Executive Pl.
Jackson, MS 39206
601-982-1187
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 118,000 (Jackson, Clinton, Madison, Ridgeland, Florence, Richland, Raymond, Bolton, Edwards, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, Hinds County, Madison County, and Rankin County, MS, and Monroe, West Monroe, Ouachita Parish and Richwood, LA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.75 for 77 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: William Farmer, president; b. Rocky Mount, NC, 1955; BA, radio/TV/motion pictures, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 1977; immediate past position: GM, Wade Cablevision Philadelphia; voice: 601-321-2001; fax: 601-982-9532; e-mail: bill.farmer@twcable.com
89 Insight Northeast Indiana
335 E. 10th St.
Anderson, IN 46016
765-646-9104
OWNERSHIP: Insight
BASIC SUBS: 117, 600 (Anderson, Noblesville, Greenfield, Hartford City, Portland, Richmond, New Castle and Lebanon)
EXPANDED BASIC: $38.55 for 61 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 30%
DIGITAL: 31%
MODEM: 21%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Sean Hogue, district VP; b. Denver, 1963; BA, management, Western State College, 1987; immediate past position: GM, AT&T Broadband, Chico, CA; voice: 765-646-9104, ext. 375; fax: 765-649-1532; e-mail: hogue.s@insight-com.com
90 Insight Springfield
711 S. Dirksen Pkwy.
Springfield, IL 62703
217-788-5898
OWNERSHIP: Insight
BASIC SUBS: 116,988 (Springfield, Decatur, Lincoln, Quincy and Macomb, IL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $20.97-$27.82 for 34-45 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 41%
DIGITAL: 27.4%
MODEM: 10%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Libbie Stehn, GM; b. Winona, MN, 1957; attended University of Illinois; immediate past position: regional director of business operations, Insight Communications; voice: 217-788-5898 ext. 658; fax: 217-788-8093; e-mail: stehn.l@insight-com.com
91 Time Warner Rio Grande Valley
2921 South Expressway 83
Harlingen, TX 78551
956-425-7880
OWNERSHIP: Texas Cable Partners
BASIC SUBS: 116,288 (Alamo, Alton, Brownsville, Combes, Donna, Edcouch, Edinburg, Elsa, Harlingen, Indian Lake, La Feria, La Grulla, La Joya, La Villa, Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Lyford, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Olmito, Palm Valley, Palmhurst, Palmview, Penitas, Pharr, Port Isabel, Primera, Rancho Viejo, Raymondville, Rio Del Sol, Rio Grande City, Rio Hondo, Roma, San Benito, San Juan, Santa Rosa, South Padre Island, Sullivan City, and Weslaco, TX)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.13 for 76 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 68%
DIGITAL: 28%
MODEM: 17%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Sal Grenillo, GM; b. Detroit, 1943; attended Hampton Institute; immediate past position: VP, deployments and operational planning, High Speed Access Corp., Denver; voice (assistant): 956-412-5451; fax: 956-425-5756; e-mail sal.grenillo@twcable.com
92 Time Warner Waco
215 Factory Dr.
Waco, TX 76714
254-776-1141
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 114,000 (Woodway, Hewitt, Robinson, Beverly Hills, Lorena/Bruceville, Eddy, McGregor, Temple, Cooperas Cove, Harker Heights, Lacy Lakeview, Killeen, Waco, Temple, Belton, Nolanville, Bellmead, and Fort Hood, TX)
EXPANDED BASIC: $31.95-$38.35 for 78 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Johnny Mankin, division president; b. Tyler, TX, 1944; immediate past position: regional manager, United Cable of Tulsa; voice: 254-761-3700; fax: 254-761-3796; e-mail: johnny.mankin@twcable.com
93 Adelphia Colorado Springs, CO
213 North Union Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 389-4501
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia Communications
BASIC SUBS (2003): 113,000
EXPANDED BASIC: NA
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Steve Delgado, senior VP, western region; Cuesta College; immediate past position: western regional VP, Adelphia; voice: 719-457-1900; fax: 719-265-5169; e-mail: steve.delgado@adelphia.com
94 Time Warner Lincoln
5400 S. 16th St.
Lincoln, NE 68512
402-421-0330
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 111,000 (17 communities, including Columbus, Fremont, York, Nebraska City and Auburn, NE)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.35 for 74 channels
PENETRATION:PAY: 18%
DIGITAL: 30%
MODEM: 23%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Beth Scarborough, division president; b. McRae, GA, 1954; ABJ, journalism, MBA, 1979, University of Georgia; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Savannah; voice: 402-421-0330; fax: 402-421-0305; e-mail: beth.scarborough@twcable.com
95 Time Warner Maine
118 Johnson Rd.
Portland, ME 04102
207-253-2200
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 110,000 (Portland, Biddeford, Cape Elizabeth, North Berwick, Casco, Ogunquit, Cumberland, Wells, Falmouth, York, Gray, Old Orchard Beach, Gorham, Saco, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, Pownal, Raymond, Scarborough, South Portland, Westbrook, Yarmouth, Presque Isle, Caribou, Westfield, New Sweden, Woodland, Caswell, Limestone, Fort Fairfield and Connor)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.25 for 75 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Keith Burkley, division president; MTel., University of Denver; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Bakersfield; voice: 207-253-2385; fax: 207-253-2404; e-mail: kburkley@aol.com
96 Charter Charleston
4038 Teays Valley Rd.
P.O. Box 1220
Scott Depot, WV 25560
304-757-8001
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 106,000(Charleston, Milton, St. Albans, Wayne,, Logan, and Kermit, WV, and Prestonsburg and Paintsville, KY)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.55-$47.20 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Karen Broach, VP, operations; immediate past position: VP, operations, Charter Pennsylvania; voice: 304-757-8001; fax: 304-757-5807; e-mail: kbroach@chartercom.com
97 Mediacom Greater Quad Cities Area
3900 26th Ave.
Moline, IL 61265
OWNERSHIP: Mediacom
BASIC SUBS: 101,900 (Davenport, Bettendorf, and Clinton, IA; Rock Island and Moline, IL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44-$45.50 for 77 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Scott Westerman, region VP; BA, telecommunications, Michigan State University; immediate past position: COO, Emergency Email Network; voice: 309-743-4100; fax: 309-797-2414; e-mail: swesterman@mediacomcc.com
98 Cox Communications North Carolina
2120 West Arlington Blvd.
Greenville, NC 27834
252-757-2200
OWNERSHIP: Cox Communications
BASIC SUBS: 98,120 (Eastern North Carolina, including Rocky Mount, Greenville, New Bern and Kinston)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.95 for 64 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Phil Ahlschlager, VP/GM; b. Huntington, NY; BA, business administration, Grove City College; immediate past position: VP, operations, Cox Communications, Hampton Roads; voice: 252-757-2201; fax: 252-757-2236; e-mail: phil.ahlschlager@cox.com
99 Cox Communications Central Florida
6020 NW 43rd St.
Gainesville, FL 32653
OWNERSHIP: Cox Communications
BASIC SUBS: 95,649 including Gainesville and Ocala)
EXPANDED BASIC: $38.70, 68 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Mike Giampietro, VP/GM, b. July 28, 1953, Boston; bachelor's degree, political science, University of Massachusetts; previous experience: GM/regional VP, Iowa, Illinois, New York and Massachusetts
100 Charter Fond du Lac
165 Knights Way
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
920-907-7720
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 90,000 (Fond du Lac and Wassau)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Lisa Washa, VP, operations; b. St. Paul, MN, 1963; studied business administration at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and hotel/restaurant management at University of Wisconsin-Stout; immediate past position: group manager, Marcus Cable; voice (assistant): 920-907-7720, ext. 1700; fax: 920-907-7723; email: lwasha@chartercom.com
NA = Not available
*Adelphia declined to release any information on its local systems, citing its ongoing legal problems. Last year, Adelphia reorganized its operations from seven major regions to five. The data cited here is from 2003, prior to the reorganization, and should be used with care because the systems included in each region have changed. This data is included because it is the only indication the relative size of these systems
