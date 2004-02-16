Cable Systems Top 100 - Systems Directory

1 Comcast Cable, Eastern Division



200 Cresson Blvd.

Oaks, PA 19456

(610) 650-3000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast Cable Communications

BASIC SUBS: 5.2 million (parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine)

EXPANDED BASIC: $25-$38 for 65-70 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Michael A. Doyle, president, Eastern Division; b. New York, 1954; BA, political science and psychology, Drew University, 1976; immediate past position: senior VP, East/West Division; voice: 610-650-3000; fax: 610-650-3038



2 Comcast Atlantic Division



8098 Sandpiper Circle

Baltimore, MD 21236

410-931-4600

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 3.8 million (Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Dallas, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Los Angeles, California)

EXPANDED BASIC: NA

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Burch, president; BA, English, University of Maryland; JD, Gonzaga University; immediate past position: president, Comcast Mid-Atlantic division



3 Cablevision Greater New York



1111 Stewart Ave.

Bethpage, NY 11714

516-803-2300

OWNERSHIP: Cablevision

BASIC SUBS: 2,954,956 (Long Island, Bronx, parts of Brooklyn, lower Hudson Valley region, NY: southern Connecticut, northern New Jersey)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.85 for 85 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 51%

DIGITAL: 30%

MODEM: 23%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Rutledge, president, Cable & Communications; BA, economics, California University, California, PA; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Cable



4 Adelphia Northeast Region



200 Minuteman Rd., Ste. 102

Andover, MA 01810

978-557-2000

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia

BASIC SUBS (2003): About 2 million (Upstate and Western New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine)*

EXPANDED BASIC: NA

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Bob Wahl, regional senior VP; b. 1941; BS, business administration, John Carroll University, 1963; immediate past position: VP, Great Lakes Region, Adelphia; voice: 978-686-1080; fax: 978-686-3580; e-mail: bob.wahl@adelphia.com



5 Comcast Bay Area



12647 Alcosta Blvd., Ste. 200

San Ramon, CA 94583

925-973-7000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 1,700,000 (entire San Francisco Bay Area)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40 for 75 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVES: Don Schena, senior VP; attended University of Toledo; immediate past position: senior VP, Midwest region, MediaOne; voice: 925-973-7000; fax: 925-973-7015; and Scott Binder, senior VP; attended University of Nebraska; immediate past position: Comcast Southwest Area VP; voice: 925-973-7000; fax: 925-973-7015



6 Comcast Greater Chicago Region



1500 McConnor Pkwy.

Schaumburg, IL 60173

847-585-6300

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 1,600,000 (Chicago, Elgin, Naperville, Elmhurst, Orland Park, Oak Park, Northbrook, Lake Forest, Schaumburg, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Palatine, Evanston, Aurora, St. Charles and Burr Ridge, IL; NW Indiana: Lake and Porter Counties, Merrillville, Michigan City, LaPorte)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.47 for 61 channels (average)

PENETRATION:PAY: NA

DIGITAL: 33.9%

MODEM: 22.7 %

TOP EXECUTIVE: Joe Stackhouse, regional senior VP; b. Denver, 1961; BS, psychology, Colorado State University, 1984; immediate past position: senior VP, AT&T Broadband Denver; voice: 847-585-6310; fax: 847-585-6336; e-mail: Joseph_Stackhouse@cable.comcast.com



7 Time Warner of New York & New Jersey



120 East 23 St.

New York, NY 10010

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 1,410,544 (Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Mt. Vernon, western third of Brooklyn, Orange County, Sullivan County, Ulster County and parts of Dutchess, Greene and Delaware counties, NY; Bergen County, NJ)

EXPANDED BASIC: $47.53 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Barry Rosenblum, executive VP; b. Queens, NY, 1952; BS, aeronautical engineering, Arizona State University, 1975; immediate previous position: president, Time Warner Cable New York City; voice: 212-598-7389; fax: 212-420-4803



8 Adelphia Southern California



6320 Canoga, Ste. 1300

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

818-867-8017

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia

BASIC SUBS (BC ESTIMATE): 1,200,000 (communities in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Redondo Beach and Ventura County)

EXPANDED BASIC: NA

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Lee Perron, senior VP, California region; b. Pensacola, FL, 1953; BA, engineering, University of Oklahoma; immediate past position: VP, corporate affairs, Century/TCI; voice: 818-867-8017; fax: 818-867-8030; e-mail: pennycontos@adelphia.com



9 Comcast Washington



22025 30th Dr. SE

Bothell, WA 98021

425-398-6000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 1,095,000 (Seattle, Tacoma, Bellingham, Everett, Olympia, Bremerton, Spokane and Aberdeen)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.99 for 74 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 48%

DIGITAL: 34%

MODEM: 30%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Len Rozek, senior VP, Washington market; accounting and finance, Northern Illinois University; CPA; immediate past position: regional senior VP, Southern Division, Comcast; voice: 425-398-6212; fax: 425-398-6154



10 Comcast Greater Detroit Region



29777 Telegraph Rd. Ste. 4400B

Southfield, MI 48034

248-233-4559

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 1,005,282 (Detroit, Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Flint, Pontiac, Port Huron, Sterling Heights, Southfield, Troy, and Warren, MI)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.35 for 70 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Linda Hossinger, regional senior VP, Michigan; b. Kendallville, IN; B.S., accounting, Indiana University; CPA; immediate past position: regional senior VP, Midwest Central Region, Comcast; voice: 248-233-2509; fax: 248-233-4564; e-mail: Linda_Hossinger@cable.comcast.com



11 Bright House Networks, Tampa Bay Division



2600 McCormick Dr., Ste. 255

Clearwater, FL 33759

727-791-7730

OWNERSHIP: Advance Newhouse

BASIC SUBS: 1,002,000 (eight counties surrounding Tampa Bay, FL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.95 for 80 channels (average)

PENETRATION:PAY: 30%

DIGITAL: 37%

MODEM: 29%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kevin Hyman, division president; b. Dallas, 1950; BA, University of Northern Colorado; Masters in economics, University of Rhode Island; immediate past position: GM, Colorado Springs, CO, Cablevision; voice: 727-791-7730; fax: 727-791-8201



12 Middle America Cox



3015 SSE Loop 323

Tyler, Texas 75701

903-595-3701

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 805,000 (primarily in Arkansas, including Fayetteville and Fort Smith; Louisiana, including Alexandria, Lafayette and Lake Charles; and Texas, including Bryan/College Station and Tyler)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.50 for 62 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Janet Barnard, VP/region manager; b. Diller, NE, 1959; BS, business administration with a major in accounting, University of Nebraska, 1981; immediate past position: VP/GM, Cox-Omaha; voice: 903-579-3130; fax: 903-596-9008; email: Janet.Barnard@cox.com



13 Time Warner Houston



8400 W. Tidwell Rd.

Houston, TX 77040

713-462-1900

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 785,000 (61 cities, including Houston, Pasadena, Bellaire, Freeport, Galena Park, Galveston, Katy, Kemah, La Porte, Rosenberg, Texas City, Tomball, Dayton, Liberty and Woodlands, TX)

EXPANDED BASIC: $38.99 for 78 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: NA

DIGITAL: 46.9%

MODEM: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Ron McMillan, president; b. Brownwood, TX; BA, Howard Payne College; immediate past position: president/GM, Time Warner Milwaukee; voice: 713-895-2601; fax: 713-895-2534



14 Cox Arizona



1550 W. Deer Valley Rd.

DV3-08

Phoenix, AZ 85027

623-594-1000

OWNERSHIP: Cox Communications

BASIC SUBS: 770,954 (Phoenix and Southern Arizona)

EXPANDED BASIC: $37.95 for 74 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Rizley, VP/region manager; b. Glendora, CA; BA, communications, Brigham Young University; master's in international management, Thunderbird, The American Graduate School; immediate past position: regional VP, Cox Communications Advertising Sales; voice: 623-328-3601; fax: 623-322-7500



15 Bright House Networks Central Florida



2251 Lucien Way

Maitland, FL 32751

407-215-5524

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Entertainment and Advance/Newhouse. Advance Newhouse manages the system

BASIC SUBS: 750,000 (Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia and Brevard counties, including Orlando, Altamonte Springs, St. Cloud, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Melbourne, and parts of Marion, Lake, Flagler and Sumter counties, including Belleview, Clermont, Flagler Beach and Bushnell)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.29 for 73 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: J. Christian Fenger, division president; BS, public relations, Syracuse University; masters of professional studies, media management, Syracuse University, Newhouse School of Public Communications; immediate past position: senior VP of operations, Western Division and North Central Regions, Charter Communications; voice: 407-215-5524; fax: 407-215-5536; e-mail: chris.fenger@mybrighthouse.com



16 Comcast South Florida Region



2501 SW 145 Ave., Ste. 200

Miramar, FL 33027

800-COMCAST

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 700,000 (Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties and the Treasure Coast)

EXPANDED BASIC: $47 for average 70 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: N/A

DIGITAL: 30%

MODEM: 14%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Filemon Lopez, senior regional VP, South Florida Region; b. Mexico, 1958; BA, radio, television and film, Valdosta State; MA, communications, Eastern Illinois University; immediate past position: president, Comcast University; voice: 954-534-7001; fax: 954-534-7077; e-mail: filemon_lopez@cable.comcast.com



17 Comcast Denver



8000 E. Iliff Ave.

Denver, CO 80231

303-603-2000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 675,000 (Denver Metro Area, Fort Collins, Greeley, Pueblo, Aspen and Vail, CO)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.49 for 74 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Mary L. White, senior VP; b. Chicago, 1962; BA, communications, Northeastern Illinois University, 1985; immediate past position: operations VP, AT&T Broadband Seattle; voice: 303-603-2000; fax: 303-603-2600; e-mail: Mary_LWhite@cable.comcast.com



18 Comcast Pittsburgh



15 Summit Park Dr.

Pittsburgh, PA 15275-1105

412-947-6400

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 651,000 (Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Washington and Beaver Falls, PA; Steubenville and suburbs of Cleveland, OH; Wheeling and Weirton, WV; and Richmond, VA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $37 for 60 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug Sansom, senior VP, Western Atlantic Region; b. Chillicothe, OH; BS, West Point; MBA, Wharton; voice: 412-747-6411; fax: 412-747-6412; e-mail: doug_sansom@cable.comcast.com



19 Comcast Oregon and Southwest Washington



9605 SW Nimbus

Beaverton, OR 97008

503-605-6000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 551,000 (Vancouver, WA; Portland metropolitan area, Beaverton, Tualatin, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Gresham; Salme, Albany, Corvallis and Eugene, OR)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.55 for 71 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: NA

DIGITAL: 32%

MODEM: 34%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Curt Henninger, senior VP; b. Geneva, IL, 1957; B.S., marketing, University of Illinois, Champagne, 1979; immediate past position: VP, marketing and sales, MediaOne North East region; e-mail: curt_henninger@cable.comcast.com



20 Comcast Southern California Region



550 N. Continental Blvd.,

Ste. 250

El Segundo, CA 90245

310-647-3000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 540,000 (communities in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Riverside and Orange counties, including Santa Clarita, Sylmar, Hollywood, Baldwin Hills, Westchester, Venice, Culver City, Bellflower, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Corona, Lake Elsinore, Pomona, Tustin and Costa Mesa)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42 for 80 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Debi Picciolo, regional senior VP; b. Burbank, CA; attended University of California at Los Angeles; immediate past position: western region operations VP, AT&T Broadband; voice (assistant): 310-647-6503; fax: 310-647-3079; e-mail: debi_picciolo@cable.comcast.com



21 Cox San Diego



5159 Federal Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92105

619-263-9251

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 535,541

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.95 for 70 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: William Geppert, VP/region manager; b. Cumberland, MD; BA, social science, University of South Florida; immediate past position: managing director, Cable North West, United Kingdom; voice: 619-266-5359; fax: 619-266-5060



22 Cox Oklahoma



6301 Waterford Blvd, Ste. 200

Oklahoma City, OK 73118

405-286-5381

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 517,000

EXPANDED BASIC: $38.00 for 70 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Dave Bialis, VP/region manager; b. 1954, BS, accounting/finance, University of Southern California; immediate past position: CFO, Atlanta Journal & Constitution; voice: 405-286-5202; fax: 405-286-5260; e-mail: dave.bialis@cox.com



23 Comcast, Dallas Market



2951 Kinwest Pkwy.

Irving, TX 75063

972-830-3800

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 515,000 (Dallas, Garland, Plano, Irving, TX, and 45 nearby communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 88 channels (basic plus standard basic)

PENETRATION: N/A

TOP EXECUTIVE: Ann Montgomery, regional senior VP, Southwest Region; b. Louisville, KY; BA, business administration, Regis University; immediate past position: operations senior VP, Adelphia; voice: 972-830-3800; fax: 972-830-3921



24 Adelphia Southeast Region



1100 Northpointe Pkwy.

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

561-863-5701

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia

BASIC SUBS (2003): 495,000 (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina)*

EXPANDED BASIC: NA

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Dan Hebert, regional senior VP; b. 1951; BS, business and history, Kansas State University, 1974; immediate past position: Region VP, Iowa, AT&T Broadband; voice: 561-882-4300; fax: 561-242-8906; e-mail: dan.hebert@adelphia.com



25 Charter St. Louis



941 Charter Commons Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63017

636-207-7044

OWNERSHIP: Charter Communications

BASIC SUBS: 490,000 (St. Louis and St. Charles counties and Metro East, including Belleville, IL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $45.85 for 81 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Barry L. Wilson, senior VP of operations; BS, business administration, Regis University; MBA, Tulane. University; immediate past position: CEO, UPC, The Netherlands; fax: 636-230-7034; e-mail: bwilson@charter.com



26 Time Warner Raleigh, NC



101 Innovation Ave., Ste. 100

Morrisville, NC 27560

919-573-7000

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 478,000 (16 central and southeastern North Carolina counties, including Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Chapel Hill, Goldsboro, Wilson, Henderson)

EXPANDED BASIC: $38.10-$44.10 for 77 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom E. Adams, president; b. Binghamton, NY, 1955, AS, engineering, Florida International University, 1977; immediate past position, president, Time Warner Rochester division; voice: 919-573-7041; fax: 919-573-7042



27 Cox New England



9 J. P. Murphy Hwy.

West Warwick, RI 02893

401-383-1919

OWNERSHIP: Cox Communications

BASIC SUBS: 451,689 (38 communities in Rhode Island, including Providence and Newport and 19 communities in Connecticut, including Meridian)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 70 channels

PENETRATION: N/A

TOP EXECUTIVE: Paul Cronin, VP/region manager; B.S., business administration, Plymouth State College, 1982; MBA, Providence College, 1994; voice: 401-615-1582



28 Time Warner Cable, Northeast Ohio Division



530 S. Main St., Ste. 1751

Akron, OH 44311

330-633-9203

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 427,549 (209 communities including Akron, Canton Youngstown, Warren, Mansfield and Norwalk, OH, and western Pennsylvania)

EXPANDED BASIC: NA

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen R. Fry, division president; b. East Canton, OH, 1951; attended Kent State University; immediate past position: GM, Time Warner Akron; voice: 330-633-9203; fax: 330-633-7970; e-mail: steve.fry@twcable.com



29 Cox Hampton Roads



1341 Crossways Blvd.

Chesapeake, VA 23320

757-224-4269

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 420,000 (Hampton Roads, VA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.90 for 68 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Frank Bowers, VP/region manager; voice: 757-222-8493; fax: 757-671-1501



29 Time Warner Milwaukee



1320 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53212

414-277-4000

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 420,000 (greater Milwaukee)

STANDARD TIER: $41.75 for 78 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Carol Hevey, president; b. Toledo, OH, 1952; Purdue University, University of Pittsburgh; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Portland, ME; voice: 414-277-4032; fax: 414-277-8049; e-mail: carol.hevey@twcable.com



29 Time Warner Cable Western Ohio Division



4333 Display Ln.

Kettering, OH 45429

937-294-6800

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable

BASIC SUBS: 420,000 (385 communities, including Dayton, Troy, Findlay and Lima)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.50 for 74 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: NA

DIGITAL: 28.6%

MODEM: 19.5%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Gerald DeGrazia, division president; b. Detroit, 1950; bachelor's degree, University of Michigan, 1972; MBA, University of Detroit, 1981; immediate past position: operations VP, Time Warner Cable International; voice: 937-396-8300; fax: 937-643-6350; e-mail: jerry.degrazia@twcable.com



32 Cox Las Vegas



121 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-383-4000

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 397,000 (Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Clark County, NV)

EXPANDED BASIC: $37.50 for 72 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Mark Lipford, VP/region manager; b. Akron, OH, 1956; BA, political science, Ohio Northern University, 1978; immediate past position: regional VP, Cablevision; voice: 702-384-8084 ext. 1100; fax: 702-383-0614; mark.lipford@cox.com



33 Time Warner Charlotte



3140 W. Arrowood Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28273

704-378-2500

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 392,000 (100 communities in nine counties around Charlotte, NC)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.60 for 91 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: NA

DIGITAL: 32%

MODEM: 33%

TOP EXECUTIVE: David Auger, division president; attended Ohio State University; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Minneapolis; voice: 704-378-2950; fax: 704-504-1997



34 Comcast Sacramento



4350 Pell Dr.

Sacramento, CA 95838

916-858-4800

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 390,000 (Sacramento, Roseville, Placerville, Yuba City, Chico/Oroville, Grass Valley, CA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.49 for 72 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Paul A. Fisher, area VP; b. Red Bluff, CA, 1950; BA, Claremont McKenna College, 1973; MA, Claremont Graduate University, 1978; immediate previous position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable Los Angeles Southern Region; voice: 916-648-8300; fax: 916-927-0805; e-mail: paul_fisher@cable.comcast.com



34 Oceanic Time Warner Hawaii



200 Akamainui St.

Mililani, HI 96789

808-625-2100

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 390,000 (entire state of Hawaii)

EXPANDED BASIC: $36 for 74 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Nate Smith, president; b. Mt. Kisco, NY, 1952; BA, English and humanities, Ohio Wesleyan University, 1974; immediate past position: CEO, Sky TV, New Zealand; voice: 808-625-2100; fax: 808-625-5888



36 Time Warner Cincinnati



11252 Cornell Park Dr.

Cincinnati, OH 45242

513-489-5000

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 350,000 (130 communities surrounding Cincinnati)

EXPANDED BASIC: $34-$44 for 73 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Virgil Reed, president; b. El Paso, TX, 1944; BS, electrical engineering, Texas Tech, 1966; MBA, Southern Methodist University, 1974; immediate past position: president, Jones Space Link; voice: 513-489-5077; e-mail: virgil.reed@twcable.com



36 Time Warner Los Angeles



959 South Coast Dr., Ste. 300

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-430-5555

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 350,000 (Agua Dulce, Canoga Park, Canyon Country, Chatsworth, Cypress, El Segundo, Encino, Fountain Valley, Gardena, Garden Grove, Granada Hills, Hawthorne, Huntington Beach, Lawndale, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Northridge, Orange, Reseda, Rossmoor, San Fernando, San Marino, Santa Clarita, South Pasadena, Stanton, Stevenson Ranch, Tarzana, Torrance, West Hills, Westminster, Winnetka, Woodland Hills and other portions of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, CA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.90 for 80 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 42%

DIGITAL: 65%

MODEM: 23%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Roger Keating, president; b. Toledo, OH; BS, industrial engineering, University of Notre Dame; MBA, Stamford University; immediate past position: president, TWC National Division; voice: 714-430-5552; fax: 714-430-5550



38 Time Warner Cable Greensboro



4510 Weybridge Ln., Ste. 100

Greensboro, NC 27407

336-665-0160

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 349,000 (Greensboro/Guilford County, High Point/Jamestown, Archdale/Trinity, Asheboro/Randolph County, Rockingham County, Winston-Salem, Davidson County, Dobson and Alamance County, NC)

EXPANDED BASIC: $36.87 for up to 77 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 54%

DIGITAL: 28%

MODEM: 28%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jack Stanley, president; b. McRae, GA; studied electronics technology at South Georgia Technical School; immediate past position: operations VP, Time Warner Charlotte; voice (assistant): 336-665-0160, ext. 3501; fax: 336-665-7625; e-mail: jack.stanley@twcable.com



39 Time Warner Syracuse



6005 Fair Lakes Rd.

East Syracuse, NY 13057

315-634-6000

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable

BASIC SUBS: 345,000 (city and suburban Syracuse, Cortland, Fulton, Oswego Central Square, Ithaca, Rome, Ilion, Oneida, Hamilton, Watertown, Carthage, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Massena, Malone and Champlain, NY)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.16 for 75 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 30%

DIGITAL: 35%

MODEM: 25%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Mary Cotter, president; BA, Syracuse University; immediate past position: operations VP, New Channels Corp.; voice: 315-634-6215; fax: 315-634-6219



40 Comcast St. Paul



10 River Park Plaza

St. Paul, MN 55107

651-493-5000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 339,000 (87 communities throughout the Twin Cities and Western Wisconsin)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.69 for 73 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Bill Wright, area VP; b. Miami, 1959; BS, journalism, University of Florida, 1981; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Tucson; voice: 651-493-5455; fax: 651-493-5455; e-mail: bill_wright@cable.comcast.com



40 Time Warner Cable San Antonio



1900 Blue Crest Ln.

San Antonio, TX 78247

P.O. Box 460849

San Antonio, TX 78246

210-352-4600

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 339,000 (San Antonio)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.85 for 73 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kevin Kidd, division president; b. Providence, RI; BS, business administration, Georgia State University, 1972; immediate past position: president, Make A Wish Foundation of Oregon; voice: 210-352-4699; fax: 210-352-4694; e-mail: kevin.kidd@twcable.com



42 Time Warner Cable South Carolina



293 Greystone Blvd.

Columbia, SC 29210

803-251-5300

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 336,000 (71 communities, including Columbia, Orangeburg, Sumter, Myrtle Beach/Grand Strand, Florence and Summerville)

EXPANDED BASIC: $46.99 for 66 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: NA

DIGITAL: 40%

MODEM: 28.6%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Wayne Knighton, division president; BEE, electrical engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology; MBA, Georgia State University; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Minnesota; voice: 803-251-5297; fax: 803-251-5345; e-mail: wayne.knighton@twcable.com



43 Comcast Middle Tennessee



660 Mainstream Dr.

Nashville, TN 37228

615-244-7462

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 330,000 (communities of Adams, Ashland, Brentwood, Burns, Carthage, Cedar Hill, Charlotte, Cowan, Decherd, DeKalb, Dickson, Estill Springs, Fairview, Fort Campbell, Franklin, Gallatin, Goodlettsville. Greenbrier, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Hickman, Kingston Springs, Lafayette, LaVergne, Metro Nashville, Murfreesboro, Nolensville, Pegram, Portland, Red Boiling Springs, Ridgetop, Slayden, Smithville, Smyrna, South Carthage, Springfield, Vanleer, Waverly, Westmoreland, White Bluff, Winchester and Woodbury and counties of Cannon, Cheatham, Dickson, Franklin, Lynchburg/Moore, Macon, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.95 for 70 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: NA

DIGITAL: 40%

MODEM: 19%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Virgil Caudill, area VP; b. Springfield, OH, 1948; BS, accounting, Wright State University, 1976; immediate past position: Midwest region customer service VP, MediaOne; voice: 615-244-7462, ext. 1460; fax: 615-255-5354; e-mail: virgil_caudill@cable.comcast.com



44 Time Warner Columbus



1266 Dublin Rd.

Columbus, OH 43215

614-481-5000

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 327,000 (Columbus metropolitan area and 19 counties in Central and Southeast Ohio)

EXPANDED BASIC: $35.99 for 70 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Rhonda Fraas, division president; b. Louisville, KY, 1957; attended Springhill College and Sullivan Junior College; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable, Columbus Division; voice (assistant): 614-481-5300; fax: 614-481-5052



44 Time Warner Rochester



71 Mt. Hope Ave.

Rochester, NY 14620

585-756-5000

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 327,000 (Rochester, Batavia and the greater Finger Lakes region)

EXPANDED BASIC: $48.95 for 66 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jeffrey Hirsch, division president; b. Providence, RI, 1972; B.A., communications, University of Pennsylvania, 1994; MBA, Amos Tuck School, Dartmouth, 1999; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable South Carolina; voice: 585-756-1111; fax: 585-756-1672; e-mail: jeffrey.hirsch@twcable.com



46 Time Warner Albany



1021 Highbridge Rd.

Schenectady, NY 12303

518-242-8890

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 320,000 (many communities in 15 central New York counties, including Albany, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady and Glens Falls)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.61 for 80 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Pagano, president; b. Lawton, OK; BA, anthropology, University of Wisconsin; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Staten Island; voice: 518-242-8993; fax: 518-355-9394; e-mail: Stephen.Pagano@twcable.com



46 Time Warner Austin



12012 N. MoPac Expwy.

Austin, TX 78758

512-485-6100

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 320,000 (Austin, Round Rock, San Marcos and Cedar Park, TX)

EXPANDED BASIC: $46.00 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Kinney, division president; b. Council Bluffs, IA, 1956; BS, business administration, Lubbock Christian University, 1978; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner New England; voice: 512-485-6200; fax: 512-485-6105



48 Comcast Western Michigan



3260 Eagle Park Dr., NE Ste. 111

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-977-2200

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 319,789 (middle and western Michigan, including Adrian, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Lansing, Muskegon, Hillsdale and Holland)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.89 for 70 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Steve Makowski, area VP; b. Manistee, MI, 1959; BS, accounting, Ferris State University, 1981; MBA, finance, University of Colorado, 1990; immediate past position: VP, finance/CFO, AT&T Broadband Midwest Markets Region; voice: 616-464-2232; fax: 616-464-2220; e-mail: Steve_Makowski@cable.comcast.com



49 Cox Kansas



701 E. Douglas

Wichita, KS 67202

316-262-4270

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 319,000 (Wichita, Topeka, Salina, Manhattan, Hutchinson, Ark City, Great Bend and other Kansas communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.68 for 72 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kimberly Edmunds, VP/region manager; b. Atlanta, 1961; bachelor's in economics, University of Southern California; immediate past position, VP of customer care, Cox Communications Corporate Office, Atlanta



50 Comcast New Mexico



4611 Montbel Pl. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87107

505-761-6200

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 311,800 (Albuquerque, Deming, Farmington, Gallup, Grants, Las Cruces, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Lovington, Portales, Raton, Santa Fe, Silver City, Socorro, Taos, and Tucumcari, NM; Tucson, AZ)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.55 for 72 channels (Albuquerque only)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: William C. Kent, area VP; b. Cleveland; BA, English, Wittenberg University; MBA, Cleveland State University; immediate past position: senior VP, Adelphia; voice (assistant): 505-761-6202; fax: 505-344-7301; e-mail: bill_kent@cable.comcast.com



51 Time Warner Kansas City



6550 Winchester Ave.

Kansas City, MO 64133

816-358-5360

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 303,000 (54 communities, including Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee's Summit, and Shawnee, MO; Kansas City, KS, and other suburbs)

EXPANDED BASIC: $38.47 for 77 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: NA

DIGITAL: 50.7%

MODEM: 39%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Robert Moel, president; b. Brooklyn, NY; MBA, Columbia, 1987; MEE, California State University, Long Beach, 1999; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Shreveport; voice (assistant): 816-222-5823; fax: 816-358-7987; e-mail: robert.moel@twcable.com



52 Charter Los Angeles Metro



4781 Irwindale Ave.

Irwindale, CA 91706

626-430-3300

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS (2003): 295,000 (Los Angeles metropolitan area, including Pasadena, Alhambra, Burbank, Norwalk and other parts of Los Angeles County, CA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.95-$53.00 for 78 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Wendy Rasmussen, VP/GM; University of California State at Long Beach; immediate past position: VP/GM, RCN Chicago; voice: 626-430-3300; fax: 626-430-3420; email: wrasmussen@chartercom.com



53 Cox Orange County



29947 Avenida de las Banderas

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

949-546-2000

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 272,000 (Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Palos Verdes, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rancho Santa Margarita, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, San Pedro and Tustin, CA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.99 for 75 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: NA

DIGITAL: 57.0%

MODEM: 44.1%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Leo Brennan, VP/region manager; b. Pecksville, NY, 1950; BS/BA, marketing, Ohio State University, 1972; immediate past position: VP, Northeast region, Times Mirror Cable; voice: 949-546-2400; fax: 949-546-3400; e-mail: leo.brennan@cox.com



54 Comcast Atlanta North



2925 Courtyards Dr.

Norcross, GA 30071

770-559-2424

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS (2003): 271,547 (North Metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett, North Fulton, Cobb and Cherokee counties GA)

EXPANDED BASIC: NA

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Greg Capranica, VP/GM; voice (assistant): 770-559-2841; fax: 770-559-7650



55 Cox New Orleans



338 Edwards Ave.

Harahan, LA 70123

504-304-7345

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 267,278 (Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles and St. Bernard parishes, LA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.99 for 80 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Greg Bicket, VP/region manager; BA, finance, University of Illinois, 1973; MBA, University of Phoenix, 1990; immediate past position: VP/GM Cox New England; voice (assistant): 504-304-8001; fax: 504-304-7601



56 Cox Northern Virginia



3080 Centreville Rd.

Herndon, VA 20171

703-378-8400

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 253,000 (Fairfax, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties; cities of Fredericksburg, Fairfax: and Falls Church; and towns of Herndon, Vienna and Clifton)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.40 for 86 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Gary McCollum, VP/region manager; b. Richmond, VA, 1959; BA, Russian studies, James Madison University, 1981; MBA, University of Connecticut, 1983; immediate past position: VP/GM, Cox Roanoke; voice (assistant): 703-480-4988; fax: 703-480-4990; e-mail: gary.mccollum@cox.com



57 Comcast Jacksonville



6805 Southpoint Pkwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32216

904-374-7529

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 250,000 (Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Baldwin, Lake Butler, Union County, Crescent City, Welaka, Putnam County, Duval County, Baker County, Nassau County, St. John's County. Hilliard, Callahan and Fernandina Beach, FL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.99 for 70+ channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug McMillan, area VP/GM; b. Georgia, 1957; BS, science and business administration, Shorter College; immediate past position: VP/GM Comcast Augusta, GA; voice: 904-374-7529; fax: 904-374-7622; e-mail: Doug_McMillian@cable.comcast.com



58 Comcast Salt Lake City



9602 South 300 West

Sandy, UT 84070

801-401-3271

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 246,870 (over 140 communities, including Salt Lake City, Provo, Ogden, West Valley City, Logan and Park City, UT)

EXPANDED BASIC: $32.25-$40.95 for 33-80 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Gary Waterfield, area VP; b. Milwaukee, 1952; BS, business administration, University of New Hampshire, 1975; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Charleston; voice: 801-401-2622; fax: 801-401-2688; e-mail: gary.waterfield@cable.comcast.com



59 Cox West Texas



6710 Hartford Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79413

806-771-6001

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 239,976 (Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Abilene and San Angelo)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 64 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Connie Wharton, VP/GM; BA, psychology, Southern Methodist University; immediate past position: human resources director, Cox West Texas; voice: 806-771-6003; fax: 806-771-6004; e-mail: connie.wharton@cox.com



60 Comcast Richmond



540 Staples Mill

Richmond, VA 23228

804-915-5400

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 235,000 (City of Richmond, counties of Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover and Henrico, portion of Louisa county and town of Ashland, VA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.89 to $44.70 for 74 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kirby Brooks, area VP/GM; BA, University of Virginia; MBA, College of William & Mary; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Alexandria/Arlington; voice: 804-915-5459; fax: 804-915-5424



61 Charter Madison



5618 Odana Rd., Ste. 150

Madison, WI 53719

608-754-3644

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 233,000 (Janesville, Fitchburg, Lake Mills, Waunakee, Middleton, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, Baraboo, Watertown and Beloit, WI)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 74 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Donald Stephan, GM; voice (assistant): 608-288-6811; fax: 608-274-1346; e-mail: dstephan@chartercom.com



62 Insight Louisville



4701 Commerce Crossings Dr.

Louisville, KY 40272

502-357-4660

OWNERSHIP: Insight Communications

BASIC SUBS: 227,189 (Louisville, KY)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.95 for 66 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 58.7%

DIGITAL: 38.6%

MODEM: 17.7%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug Giesen, senior VP of operations; voice: 502-357-4407; fax: 502-357-4663



63 Charter Worcester



95 Higgins St.

Worcester, MA 01606

508-853-1515

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 220,000 (Worcester and Chicopee, MA)

EXPANDED BASIC: about $50 for 72 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Georgia Griffith, GM, Massachusetts; ,JD Suffolk University, 1980; immediate past position: VP/GM, Media One, New York; voice: 508-853-1515; fax: 508-854-5042; email: ggriffith@chartercom.com



64 Comcast West Florida



5205 Fruitville Rd.

Sarasota, FL 34232

941-342-3552

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 220,000 (Sarasota County, Charlotte County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Desoto County, part of Polk County)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.95 -69 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Rod Dagenais, area VP; immediate past position: VP/GM, West Florida system, Comcast; voice: 941-342-3552; fax: 941-371-5097; e-mail: rod_dagenais@cable.comcast.com



65 Comcast Atlanta Central



305 Bucknell Ct.

Atlanta, GA 30336

770-559-6723

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS (2003): 217,547 (Atlanta, Fulton County and DeKalb County, GA)

EXPANDED BASIC: NA

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Michael Hewitt, VP/GM; b. Kingston, Jamaica; BS, mechanical engineering, Stony Brook University; MBA, Hofstra University; voice: 770-559-6723; fax: 770-559-7621; e-mail: Michael_Hewitt@cable.comcast.com



66 Charter Greenville/Spartanburg



P.O. Box 850

Simpsonville, SC 29681

800-955-7766

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 212,000 (Greenville, Spartanburg, SC)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.50 for 78 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kirk A. Darfler, VP/GM; BS, interpersonal communications and business management, Nebraska Wesleyan University; AT&T Broadband, VP, Operations for Washington; direct phone: 864-254-7424; fax: 864-254-7345; e-mail: kdarfler@chartercom.com



67 Time Warner Memphis



6555 Quince Rd., Ste. 400

Memphis, TN 38119

901-365-1770

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 210,000 (Memphis, TN, and 52 communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.69 for 72 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Bob Barlow, division president; b. South Bend, IN; BA, biological sciences, MBA, finance, Indiana University; voice (assistant): 901-365-1770 ext. 4003; fax: 901-369-4518; e-mail: bob.barlow@twcable.com



68 Time Warner Cable, Minneapolis Division



801 Plymouth Ave. North

Minneapolis, MN 55411

612-522-5200

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 208,000 (Minneapolis, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Richfield, Minnetonka, Bloomington, Fridley, Shakopee, St. Louis Park, Jordan, New Prague, New Ulm, Montrose, Waverly, Carver, Chaska, Madelia)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.30 for 82 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 17.2%

DIGITAL: 37.9%

MODEM: 20.2%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Mike Munley, division president; b. Springfield, OH, 1960; bachelor's degree, economics, St. Lawrence University, 1982; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable-Syracuse Division; voice: 612-522-5200, ext. 3699; fax: 612-522-6348



69 Comcast Fresno



2441 N. Grove Industrial Dr.

Fresno, CA 93727

(559) 253-4050

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 206,000

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.62 for 70 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 58.3%

DIGITAL: 32.5%

MODEM: 18.0%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Scott Barbee, area VP/GM; b. Warrensburg, MO, 1958; BS/BA, 1980, MBA, 1989, Central Missouri State University; immediate past position: regional VP, high-speed Internet & telephony, AT&T Broadband; voice: 559-455-4212; fax: 559-455-4321; e-mail: scott_barbee@cable.comcast.com



70 Time Warner San Diego



8949 Ware Ct.

San Diego, CA 92121

858-695-3110

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 205,000

EXPANDED BASIC: $45.80 for 75 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jeffrey Schwall, division president/CEO; b. Akron, OH; BS, University of Akron; MBA, Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth University; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Cable International; voice (assistant): 858-635-8297; fax: 858-566-6248



71 Comcast Naples/Ft. Myers



301 Tower Rd.

Naples, FL 34113

239-793-9600

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 200,000 (Collier and Lee County)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.75 for 76 Channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Larry Schweber, GM; graduate of Boston University and the University of Maine; immediate past position: senior marketing director, West, Southwest and Central Florida systems, Comcast; voice: 239-793-9634; fax: 239-793-9604; e-mail: larry_schweber@cable.comcast.com



71 Time Warner Cable Binghamton



120 Plaza Dr., Ste. D

Vestal, NY 13850

607-644-0646

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 200,000 (Binghamton, Corning, Elmira, Oneonta, Jamestown, and Hornell, NY, and Sayre, PA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $38-$44 for 72 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 63%

DIGITAL: 30%

MODEM: 33%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jon Scott, division president; b. New Rochelle, NY, 1950; BA, political science, Kalamazoo College, 1973; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Eastern Pennsylvania; voice: 607-644-0646, ext. 7307; fax: 607-644-1501; e-mail: Jon.Scott@twcable.com



73 Cox Omaha



11505 W. Dodge Rd.

Omaha, NE 68154

402-933-2000

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 192,300 (Omaha and Bellevue, NE, and Council Bluffs, IA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $37.05 for 70 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 63%

DIGITAL: 34%

MODEM: 36.5%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Percy Kirk, currently VP of network operations, Cox Phoenix, will take over as region manager, Cox Omaha, in March



74 Comcast Indiana



5330 East 65 St.

Indianapolis, IN 46220

317-275-6370

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 191,000

EXPANDED BASIC: $46.39 for 72 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Rusty Robertson, regional VP; b. Russiaville, IN, 1959; BS, mass communications, Florida International University, 1983; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Indianapolis; voice (assistant): 317-275-6441; fax: 317-275-6617; e-mail: rusty_robertson@cable.comcast.com



75 Cox Baton Rouge



5428 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

225-615-1000

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 178,000 (Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Sorrento, Denham Springs, Walker, Plaquemine, Addis, Brusly, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Donaldsonville, Port Allen, Zachary, Slaughter, Baker, Lutcher, Gramercy, East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, Iberville Parish, St. James Parish, Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish and East Feliciana Parish, LA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.49 for 72 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jacqueline Vines, VP/GM; b. Norwalk, CT, 1959; BBA, University of Redlands, 2000; immediate past position: VP, human resources, Cox San Diego; voice (assistant): 225-930-2219; fax: 225-925-1668; e-mail: jacqui.vines@cox.com



76 Charter Ft. Worth



4800 Blue Mound Rd.

Fort Worth, TX 76106

817-509-6272

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 173,000 (Ft. Worth/North Texas)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 98 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Sharan Wilson, VP, operations; MA, communications, University of Nebraska; immediate past position: president, Sharan Wilson Resources; voice (assistant): 817-509-6272, ext. 6513; fax: 817-626-1259; e-mail: swilson@chartercom.com.



77 Charter Birmingham



4601 Southlake Pkwy., Ste. 200

Birmingham, AL 35244

205-443-3300

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS>: 171,000 (Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia, Homewood and Mountain Brook, AL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.90 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Don Karell, VP/GM, Alabama; MS, statistics, Texas A&M, 1978; voice: 205-443-3300; fax: 205-443-3379; e-mail: dkarell@chartercom.com



78 Cox Gulf Coast



2205 La Vista Ave.

Pensacola, FL 32504

Pensacola Office: 850-477-2695

Fort Walton Beach Office: 850-862-4142

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 167,800 (Ft. Walton Beach, Destin, Niceville, Crestview, Eglin AFB, Cinco Bayou, Mary Esther, Escambia County, Okaloosa County, Walton County, Hurlburt AFB, Shalimar, Pensacola, and Freeport, FL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $37.00 for up to 68 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: L. Keith Gregory, VP/GM; BA, criminal justice, University of Florida, 1974; MBA, Old Dominion University, 1993; voice: 850-477-2695



79 Charter Suburban Atlanta



1925 Breckinridge Plaza, Ste. 100

Duluth, GA 30096

770-806-7060

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 165,000 (Athens, Duluth, Gainesville, Milledgeville and Smyrna, GA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.95 for 79 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: J. Rob Bridges, operations director; b. Kings Mountain, NC, 1956; BS, radio/television communications, Western Carolina University, 1979; immediate past position: VP, digital programming, Inspiration Networks; voice (assistant): 770-806-7060, ext. 154; fax: 770-806-7099; e-mail: rbridges@chartercom.com



80 Charter Reno/Tahoe



9335 Prototype Way

Reno, NV 89521

775-850-1200

OWNERSHIP: Falcon Cable Systems II LP

BASIC SUBS: 156,000 (Reno, Sparks, Washoe County, Carson City, Gardnerville, Fallon, and Elko, NV, and North Lake Tahoe and South Lake Tahoe, CA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.99 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE>: Manny Martinez, group VP; bachelor's degree, Rutgers University; immediate past position: COO, UnitedGlobalCom, Morelos, Mexico; voice: 775-850-1201; fax: 775-850-1279; e-mail: mmartinez@chartercom.com



81 Time Warner Green Bay



1001 W. Kennedy Ave.

Kimberly, WI 54136

920-749-1400

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 150,000 (Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and Marinette, WI)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.41 for 69 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 13%

DIGITAL: 35.3%

MODEM: 29.3%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kathy Keating, division president; b. Chippewa Falls, WI; BA, MBA, and MST, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; immediate past position: regional manager, Time Warner Cable; voice: 920-831-9102; fax: 920-831-9172; e-mail: kathy.keating@twcable.com



82 Charter Western North Carolina/Virginia



P.O. Box 2989

Hickory, NC 28603

828-322-3875

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 142,000 (Hickory, Lincolnton, Lenoir, Taylorsville, Granite Falls, Denver, Vale, Hudson, Catawba, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, North Wilkesboro, Boone, Blowing Rock Beech Mountains, Sugar Mountain, Cajah's Mountain, Conover, Newton, Claremont, Drexel, Valdese, Glen Alpine, Maiden, Rhodhiss, and Sawmills, NC; Radford, Christiansburg, Boone's Mill, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Buchanan, St. Paul, Dante, Honaker, Swords Creek, Lebanon and Castlewood, VA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $47.75 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Landon Barefoot Jr., operations VP; studied business at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; immediate past position: group director of operations, Charter Central North Carolina; voice: 828-322-2288, ext. 2304; fax: 828-322-5492; e-mail: lbarefoot@chartercom.com



83 Mediacom Greater Des Moines



2205 Ingersoll Ave.

Des Moines, IA 50312-5289

OWNERSHIP: Mediacom

BASIC SUBS: 135,400 (Des Moines Metropolitan area, Ames, Marshalltown, Knoxville and Newton, IA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 68 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Steve Purcell, regional VP; Iowa State University; immediate past position: director of marketing, Southern Division, Mediacom; voice: 515-246-2276; fax: 515-246-2211; e-mail: spurcell@mediacomcc.com



84 Toledo Buckeye CableSystem



5566 Southwyck Blvd.

Toledo, OH 43614

419-724-9802

OWNERSHIP: Block Communications

BASIC SUBS: 132,487 (Toledo, OH, and 25 surrounding cities, townships and villages)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.99 for 68 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 24.2%

DIGITAL: 27.7%

MODEM: 21.7%

TOP EXECUTIVE: W.H. "Chip" Carstensen, president/GM; b. Toledo, OH, 1950; BS, mechanical engineering, 1972, MS, industrial engineering, 1974, University of Toledo; immediate past position: VP, human resources, Clairson International; voice (assistant): 419-724-7220; fax: 419-724-7074; e-mail: askus@buckeyecablesystem.com



85 Insight Peoria/Perkins/Galesburg/Bloomington/Normal, IL



3517 N. Dries Ln.

Peoria, IL 61604

309-686-2600

OWNERSHIP: Insight

BASIC SUBS: 125,000 (Peoria, county of Peoria, Norwood, Tazewell County, West Peoria, East Peoria, Washington, Creve Coeur, Peoria Heights, Bellevue, Bartonville, Bloomington, Normal, Galesburg, Knoxville, E. Galesburg, Monmouth, Pekin, Groveland, N. Pekin, S. Pekin, Marquette Heights and Green Valley, IL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $34.45-$37.25 for 55-65 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 35.9

DIGITAL: 24.2%

MODEM: 16.4%

TOP EXECUTIVE: John Niebur, district VP; b. Randolph, MN, 1956: associate's degree, cable television engineering, Dakota County AVTI, 1976; immediate past position: GM, Insight Bloomington; voice: 309-686-2612; fax: 309-688-9828; e-mail: niebur.j@insight-com.com



86 Bright House Networks Indiana



3030 Roosevelt Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46218

317-632-9077

OWNERSHIP: Advance/Newhouse

BASIC SUBS: 120,100 (Indianapolis, Carmel, Zionsville, Fortville, Ingalls, McCordsville, Avon, Pittsboro, Lizton, Marion, Gas City and Jonesboro, and Hamilton, Hancock , Madison, Hendricks, Boone and Grant counties)

EXPANDED BASIC: NA

PENETRATION:PAY: 50.2%

DIGITAL: 33%

MODEM: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Buz Nesbit, division president; b. Columbia, TN; BA, political science, Memphis State University, 1977; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Florida; voice: 317-713-3850; fax: 317-713-0043; e-mail: Buz.Nesbit@mybrighthouse.com



87 Time Warner El Paso



7010 Airport Rd.

El Paso, TX 79906

915-772-1123

OWNERSHIP: Texas Cable Partners LP

BASIC SUBS: 118,000 (Anthony, Canutillo, Clint, El Paso, El Paso County, Fabens, Fort Bliss, Horizon City, La Mesa, San Elizario, Socorro, and Vinton, TX, and Anthony, Del Cerro, Dona Ana County, Mesquite, San Miguel, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, and Vado, NM)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.57 for 76 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 46%

DIGITAL: NA

MODEM: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Alan Spencer, VP/GM; b. Winnipeg, Canada, 1956; BS, business, University of Northern Colorado, 1980; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Fayetteville, NC; voice: 915-775-7456; fax: 915-772-4605; e-mail: alan.spencer@twcable.com



87 Time Warner Jackson/Monroe



5375 Executive Pl.

Jackson, MS 39206

601-982-1187

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 118,000 (Jackson, Clinton, Madison, Ridgeland, Florence, Richland, Raymond, Bolton, Edwards, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, Hinds County, Madison County, and Rankin County, MS, and Monroe, West Monroe, Ouachita Parish and Richwood, LA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.75 for 77 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: William Farmer, president; b. Rocky Mount, NC, 1955; BA, radio/TV/motion pictures, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 1977; immediate past position: GM, Wade Cablevision Philadelphia; voice: 601-321-2001; fax: 601-982-9532; e-mail: bill.farmer@twcable.com



89 Insight Northeast Indiana



335 E. 10th St.

Anderson, IN 46016

765-646-9104

OWNERSHIP: Insight

BASIC SUBS: 117, 600 (Anderson, Noblesville, Greenfield, Hartford City, Portland, Richmond, New Castle and Lebanon)

EXPANDED BASIC: $38.55 for 61 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 30%

DIGITAL: 31%

MODEM: 21%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Sean Hogue, district VP; b. Denver, 1963; BA, management, Western State College, 1987; immediate past position: GM, AT&T Broadband, Chico, CA; voice: 765-646-9104, ext. 375; fax: 765-649-1532; e-mail: hogue.s@insight-com.com



90 Insight Springfield



711 S. Dirksen Pkwy.

Springfield, IL 62703

217-788-5898

OWNERSHIP: Insight

BASIC SUBS: 116,988 (Springfield, Decatur, Lincoln, Quincy and Macomb, IL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $20.97-$27.82 for 34-45 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 41%

DIGITAL: 27.4%

MODEM: 10%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Libbie Stehn, GM; b. Winona, MN, 1957; attended University of Illinois; immediate past position: regional director of business operations, Insight Communications; voice: 217-788-5898 ext. 658; fax: 217-788-8093; e-mail: stehn.l@insight-com.com



91 Time Warner Rio Grande Valley



2921 South Expressway 83

Harlingen, TX 78551

956-425-7880

OWNERSHIP: Texas Cable Partners

BASIC SUBS: 116,288 (Alamo, Alton, Brownsville, Combes, Donna, Edcouch, Edinburg, Elsa, Harlingen, Indian Lake, La Feria, La Grulla, La Joya, La Villa, Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Lyford, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Olmito, Palm Valley, Palmhurst, Palmview, Penitas, Pharr, Port Isabel, Primera, Rancho Viejo, Raymondville, Rio Del Sol, Rio Grande City, Rio Hondo, Roma, San Benito, San Juan, Santa Rosa, South Padre Island, Sullivan City, and Weslaco, TX)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.13 for 76 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 68%

DIGITAL: 28%

MODEM: 17%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Sal Grenillo, GM; b. Detroit, 1943; attended Hampton Institute; immediate past position: VP, deployments and operational planning, High Speed Access Corp., Denver; voice (assistant): 956-412-5451; fax: 956-425-5756; e-mail sal.grenillo@twcable.com



92 Time Warner Waco



215 Factory Dr.

Waco, TX 76714

254-776-1141

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 114,000 (Woodway, Hewitt, Robinson, Beverly Hills, Lorena/Bruceville, Eddy, McGregor, Temple, Cooperas Cove, Harker Heights, Lacy Lakeview, Killeen, Waco, Temple, Belton, Nolanville, Bellmead, and Fort Hood, TX)

EXPANDED BASIC: $31.95-$38.35 for 78 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Johnny Mankin, division president; b. Tyler, TX, 1944; immediate past position: regional manager, United Cable of Tulsa; voice: 254-761-3700; fax: 254-761-3796; e-mail: johnny.mankin@twcable.com



93 Adelphia Colorado Springs, CO



213 North Union Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80909

(719) 389-4501

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia Communications

BASIC SUBS (2003): 113,000

EXPANDED BASIC: NA

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Steve Delgado, senior VP, western region; Cuesta College; immediate past position: western regional VP, Adelphia; voice: 719-457-1900; fax: 719-265-5169; e-mail: steve.delgado@adelphia.com



94 Time Warner Lincoln



5400 S. 16th St.

Lincoln, NE 68512

402-421-0330

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 111,000 (17 communities, including Columbus, Fremont, York, Nebraska City and Auburn, NE)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.35 for 74 channels

PENETRATION:PAY: 18%

DIGITAL: 30%

MODEM: 23%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Beth Scarborough, division president; b. McRae, GA, 1954; ABJ, journalism, MBA, 1979, University of Georgia; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Savannah; voice: 402-421-0330; fax: 402-421-0305; e-mail: beth.scarborough@twcable.com



95 Time Warner Maine



118 Johnson Rd.

Portland, ME 04102

207-253-2200

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 110,000 (Portland, Biddeford, Cape Elizabeth, North Berwick, Casco, Ogunquit, Cumberland, Wells, Falmouth, York, Gray, Old Orchard Beach, Gorham, Saco, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, Pownal, Raymond, Scarborough, South Portland, Westbrook, Yarmouth, Presque Isle, Caribou, Westfield, New Sweden, Woodland, Caswell, Limestone, Fort Fairfield and Connor)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.25 for 75 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Keith Burkley, division president; MTel., University of Denver; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Bakersfield; voice: 207-253-2385; fax: 207-253-2404; e-mail: kburkley@aol.com



96 Charter Charleston



4038 Teays Valley Rd.

P.O. Box 1220

Scott Depot, WV 25560

304-757-8001

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 106,000(Charleston, Milton, St. Albans, Wayne,, Logan, and Kermit, WV, and Prestonsburg and Paintsville, KY)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.55-$47.20 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Karen Broach, VP, operations; immediate past position: VP, operations, Charter Pennsylvania; voice: 304-757-8001; fax: 304-757-5807; e-mail: kbroach@chartercom.com



97 Mediacom Greater Quad Cities Area



3900 26th Ave.

Moline, IL 61265

OWNERSHIP: Mediacom

BASIC SUBS: 101,900 (Davenport, Bettendorf, and Clinton, IA; Rock Island and Moline, IL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44-$45.50 for 77 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Scott Westerman, region VP; BA, telecommunications, Michigan State University; immediate past position: COO, Emergency Email Network; voice: 309-743-4100; fax: 309-797-2414; e-mail: swesterman@mediacomcc.com



98 Cox Communications North Carolina



2120 West Arlington Blvd.

Greenville, NC 27834

252-757-2200

OWNERSHIP: Cox Communications

BASIC SUBS: 98,120 (Eastern North Carolina, including Rocky Mount, Greenville, New Bern and Kinston)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.95 for 64 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Phil Ahlschlager, VP/GM; b. Huntington, NY; BA, business administration, Grove City College; immediate past position: VP, operations, Cox Communications, Hampton Roads; voice: 252-757-2201; fax: 252-757-2236; e-mail: phil.ahlschlager@cox.com



99 Cox Communications Central Florida



6020 NW 43rd St.

Gainesville, FL 32653

OWNERSHIP: Cox Communications

BASIC SUBS: 95,649 including Gainesville and Ocala)

EXPANDED BASIC: $38.70, 68 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Mike Giampietro, VP/GM, b. July 28, 1953, Boston; bachelor's degree, political science, University of Massachusetts; previous experience: GM/regional VP, Iowa, Illinois, New York and Massachusetts



100 Charter Fond du Lac



165 Knights Way

Fond du Lac, WI 54935

920-907-7720

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 90,000 (Fond du Lac and Wassau)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Lisa Washa, VP, operations; b. St. Paul, MN, 1963; studied business administration at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and hotel/restaurant management at University of Wisconsin-Stout; immediate past position: group manager, Marcus Cable; voice (assistant): 920-907-7720, ext. 1700; fax: 920-907-7723; email: lwasha@chartercom.com



NA = Not available

*Adelphia declined to release any information on its local systems, citing its ongoing legal problems. Last year, Adelphia reorganized its operations from seven major regions to five. The data cited here is from 2003, prior to the reorganization, and should be used with care because the systems included in each region have changed. This data is included because it is the only indication the relative size of these systems