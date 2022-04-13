Cable One Names Todd Koetje Chief Financial Officer

Cable One has named Todd Koetje as its new chief financial officer, replacing Steve Cochran who will step down after four years on June 30.

Koetje is currently senior VP, business development and finance at Cable One, joining the company in September after serving as managing director and group head of the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Leveraged Finance team at Truist Securities.

Cochran joined Cable One in 2018 after serving as CEO of overbuilder WideOpenWest. He will continue to serve as Cable One CFO through June, transitioning to senior VP in July, after which he will serve as a consultant to Cable One through early January 2023. Koetje and Cochran will continue to work together closely through the planned transition.

“I am excited to welcome Todd to his new role with Cable One and look forward to partnering with him. His extensive financial experience and background in the telecom industry, as well as his deep understanding of our business will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our long-term strategy of delivering exceptional growth and strong operating results,” Cable One CEO Julie Laulis said in a press release. “On behalf of our board of directors and all Cable One associates, I thank Steven for his exceptional contributions to the Company. In his four years as CFO, he created tremendous value for our company and shareholders, optimizing our portfolio and positioning Cable One for the future.”