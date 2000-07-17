CABLE
David Anderson, VP, communications, CNBC, Ft. Lee, N.J., joins Charter Communications, St. Louis, as senior VP, communications.
Ann Montgomery, executive VP of fulfillment services and operations, AT & T Broadband, Denver, joins Adelphia, Coudersport, Pa., as senior VP, operations.
Arthur R. Block, senior VP and senior deputy general counsel, Comcast Corp., Philadelphia, named senior VP and general counsel.
