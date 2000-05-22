Appointments at Cox Communications, Atlanta: Art Alderson, senior financial executive, Georgia-Pacific Corp., Atlanta, joins as VP, enterprise management, business services; Debra Hoyt, director, human resources, business services, named VP.

Appointments at Time Warner Cable, New York: Tom Longstreet, director, accounts receivable, named director, fleet, warehouse and purchasing operations; Frank Acevedo, manager, accounts receivable, named director; Tamar Gray, supervisor, accounts receivable, promoted to manager, accounts receivable.