C-SPAN Says Scully's Scaramucci Tweet Was Bogus

President Donald Trump's twitter attack on C-SPAN's Steve Scully as a "never Trumper" took on new life after a tweet from Scully's Twitter account appeared to seek guidance from Trump's former advisor Steve Scaramucci on whether he should respond to the President's tweet.



C-SPAN said the tweet seeking Scaramucci advice was not from Scully, but instead the result of a hacked account.

C-SPAN statement on Twitter. (Image credit: Future)



Scully was to moderate the second presidential debate Oct. 15, but Trump pulled out after the Commission on Presidential Debates decided it should be a virtual debate due to the President's COVID-19. Democratic candidate Joe Biden has since said he would instated to participate in an ABC town hall Oct. 15, moderated by George Stephanopoulos.



"Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace. Fix!!!," the President tweeted. That was a reference to Chris Wallace, who moderated the first debate. Trump suggested he was debating both Wallace and Biden after the moderator asked him some tough questions and tried to keep him from talking over the former Vice President.



Trump's tweet came after a tweet from Scully's account Thursday night -- which C-SPAN has since claimed was not from Scully -- that appeared to be a direct tweet to Scaramucci asking him whether Scully should respond to the Trump attack.



"Last night a tweet from Steve Scully, C-SPAN's political editor, appeared on his timeline communicating with Anthony Scaramucci. Steve Scully did not originate the tweet and believes his account has been hacked. The Commission on Presidential Debates has stated publicly that the tweet was not sent by Scully himself and is investigating with the help of authorities."

While the C-SPAN tweet drew many replies, mostly skeptical of the hack claim, Washington Post political columnist Karen Tumulty tweeted praise for Scully's fairness as a journalist.