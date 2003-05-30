C-SPAN to carry ownership vote
C-SPAN said late Friday that it will carry live coverage of Monday's Federal
Communications Commission vote on changes to the broadcast-ownership rules.
The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., followed by a press conference
until a shade past noon.
The proposed rule changes have received major news coverage over the past
week as the deadline drew near.
