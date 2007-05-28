BVT Now Disney-ABC Domestic Television
By Jim Benson
Disney’s Buena Vista Television is no more, with the syndication arm being renamed Disney-ABC Domestic Television.
The name change had been anticipated since the Touchstone TV network production shingle was retired earlier this year in favor of a new name.
After some modifications, it is now known as ABC Studios.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.