Buyers’ Guide

Buena Vista Television



www.tvplex.com

PROGRAMS:

Ebert & Roeper

Home Improvement

Live With Regis and Kelly

Movies from Disney, Hollywood Pictures, Touchstone and Miramax

The Tony Danza Show

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Sales Force:

Howard Levy

Executive VP

Howard.Levy@disney.com

Phone: 212.456.1740

Jim Engleman

Senior VP, Midwest

Jim.Engleman@disney.com

Phone: 312.595.7777

Norman Lesser

Senior VP, East

Norman.Lesser@disney.com

Phone: 212.456.1741

Irv Schulman

VP

Irv.Shulman@disney.com

Phone: 212.456.1742

Cindy Auker

Account Executive

Cindy.Auker@disney.com

Phone: 212.456.1743



King World Media Sales



www.kingworld.com

PROGRAMS:

Bob Vila’s Home Again

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Everybody Loves Raymond

Inside Edition

Jeopardy!

Marketwatch Weekend

Soul Train

Soul Train Music Awards

Dr. Phil

The Oprah Winfrey Show

Wheel of Fortune

Sales Force:

Steven Hirsch

President, Eastern

Shirsch@kingworld.com

Phone: 212.315.4747

Michael Auerbach

Senior VP, Eastern

Mauerbach@kingworld.com

Phone: 212.315.4747

Robert Cole

VP, Eastern Sales

Rpcole@kingworld.com

Phone: 212.315.4747

Dale Casterline

VP, Western Sales

Dcasterline@kingworld.com

Phone: 310.264.3300

Robin King

VP, Midwest Sales

Rking@kingworld.com

Phone: 312.644.3600

Scott Trupchak

Account Executive, Eastern

Sjtrupchak@kingworld.com

Phone: 212.315.4747

Whitey Chapin

VP, Research, Eastern

Wchapin@kingworld.com

Phone: 212.541.0243

Benjamin Knezovic

Account Executive, Eastern

Bjknezovic@kingworld.com

Phone: 212.315.4747



NBC Universal Television Distribution



www.nbcuni.com

PROGRAMS:

Blind Date

Fear Factor

List of a Lifetime

Maury

Rebecca’s Garden

Starting Over

The Chris Matthews Show

The George Michael Sports Machine

The Jane Pauley Show

The Jerry Springer Show

The Remarkable Journey

Your Total Health

NBC Universal Features One

Premiere One

Sales Force:

Chris Kager

Executive VP, Ad Sales

Chris.Kager@nbcuni.com

Phone: 212.664-7725

Alicia Lefton

Executive Assistant

Alicia.Lefton@nbcuni.com

Phone: 212.664.7781

Tim Miller

VP, Ad Sales, East

Tim.Miller@nbcuni.com

Phone: 212.664.7824

Mary Strabel

VP, Midwest Ad Sales, Midwest & West Coast

Mary.Strabel@nbcuni.com

Phone: 312.970.2133

Christina Buckley

Account Executive, Ad Sales, East

Christina.Buckley@nbcuni.com

Phone: 212.664.7068

Anthony Graziano

Director, Ad Sales, East

Anthony.Graziano@nbcuni.com

Phone: 212.664.7721

Spencer Hadnut

Director, West Coast Sales

Spencer.Hadnut@nbcuni.com

Phone: 212.664.7735

Mark Granieri

VP, Operations

Mark.Granieri@nbcuni.com

Phone: 212.664.7719

Norma Marcusi

Traffic Manager

Norma.Marcusi@nbcuni.com

Phone: 212.664.7814



Paramount Advertiser Services



www.paramount.com

PROGRAMS:

Becker

Entertainment Tonight

Frasier

Girlfriends

Judge Joe Brown

Judge Judy

Maximum Exposure

Montel Williams

Parkers

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch

Spin City

The Insider

Unexplained Mysteries

Paramount blockbuster movies

Sales Force:

Marc Hirsch

President, Paramount Advertiser Services

Marc_Hirsch@paramount.com

Phone: 212.654.6901

Paul Montoya

Senior VP/General Sales Manager

Paul_Montoya@paramount.com

Phone: 212.654.6931

Sue Hecht

VP/Eastern Sales Manager

Sue_Hecht@paramount.com

Phone: 212.654.6921

Jessica Wiener

VP, Sales

Jessica_Wiener@paramount.com

Phone: 212.654.6917

Ed Fogarty

Account Executive, Eastern

Edward_Fogarty@paramount.com

Phone: 212.654.6918

Steve Montana

Account Executive, Eastern

Steve_Montana@paramount.com

Phone: 212.654.6916

Todd Schwartzman

Account Executive, Eastern

Todd_Schwartzman@paramount.com

Phone: 212.654.6919

Keith Luttkus

VP/Midwest Sales Manager

Keith_Luttkus@paramount.com

Phone: 312.696.4423

Wesley Waterston

Account Executive, Eastern

Wesley_Waterston@paramount.com

Phone: 212.654.6914



Sony Pictures Television



www.sonypicturestelevision.com

PROGRAMS:

Seinfeld

The King of Queens

Judge Hatchett

Just Shoot Me

Life & Style

Pat Croce: Moving In

The Robin Quivers Show

Steve Harvey Show

Walker, Texas Ranger

Sales Force:

Amy Carney

Executive VP, Advertiser Sales

Amy_Carney@spe.sony.com

Phone: 212.833.4039

Richard Burrus

Senior VP, Advertiser Sales Strategy

Richard_Burrus@spe.sony.com

Phone: 212.833.5461

Joseph Tafuri

Senior VP, Advertiser Sales

Joseph_Tafuri@spe.sony.com

Phone: 212.833.6398

Stuart Zimmerman

VP, Advertiser Sales

Stuart_Zimmerman@spe.sony.com

Phone: 212.833.8418



Tribune Entertainment Co.



www.tribtv.com

PROGRAMS:

Animal Rescue

Family Feud

Famous Homes & Hideways

Gene Roddenberry’s Andromeda

Home Delivery

It’s Showtime at the Apollo Classic

Live in Hollywood

Mutant X

Ron Hazelton’s House Calls

The Twilight Zone

Town and Country Living

DIC Kids Block

Sales Force:

Clark MoreHouse

Senior VP, Advertiser Sales

Cmorehouse@tribune.com

Phone: 212.210.1060

Cindy Donnelly

VP, Advertiser Sales

Cdonnelly@tribune.com

Phone: 212.210.1023

Bob McPhee

Director, Advertiser Sales

Bmcphee@tribune.com

Phone: 212.210.1024

Ben Cohen

Account Executive, Eastern

Bcohen@tribune.com

Phone: 212-210-1022

Dick Bailey

Director, Advertiser Sales, Midwest

Rbailey@tribune.com

Phone: 312.222.4412



Twentieth Television



www.fox.com

PROGRAMS:

Ambush Makeover

Angel

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Cops

Dharma & Greg

Divorce Court

Good Day Live

King of the Hill

Malcolm in the Middle

Texas Justice

That 70s Show

The Comedy Block

The Practice

The X-Files

Yes, Dear

Fox Features

Sales Force:

Bob Cesa

Executive VP, Barter Advertising & Cable Sales

Bob.Cesa@fox.com

Phone: 212.556.2520

David Barrington

Senior VP/General Sales Manager

Dave.Barrington@fox.com

Phone: 212.556.2425

Jim Gronfein

VP

Jim.Gronfein@fox.com

Phone: 212.556.8240

Jodi Chisarick

VP, Eastern

Jodi.Chisarick@fox.com

Phone: 212.556.2445

Lee Devinsky

Account Executive, Eastern

Lee.Devinsky@fox.com

Phone: 212.556.2494

Suzanne Nowacki

Account Executive, Eastern

Suzanne.Nowacki@fox.com

Phone: 212-556-2579

Steve Fish

VP, Midwest

Steve.Fish@fox.com

Phone: 312-494-2973

Larry VanderBeke

VP, Midwest

Larry.Vanderbeke@fox.com

Phone: 312.494.2975

JC Kawalec

VP, Western

Jc.Kawalec@fox.com

Phone: 310-369-4869



Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution



www.warnerbros.com

PROGRAMS:

Access Hollywood

Celebrity Justice

elimiDATE

ER

Extra

Friends

Judge Mathis

Street Smarts

The Drew Carey Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Larry Elder Show

The People’s Court

The West Wing

Will & Grace

Prime Movies

Sales Force:

Michael Teicher

Executive VP, Media Sales

Michael.Teicher@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212.636.5310

Roseann Cacciola

Senior VP/General Sales Manager, Eastern

Roseann.Cacciola@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212.636.5307

Joel Lewin

Director, Media Sales, Eastern

Joel.Lewin@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212.636.5356

Gina Ciorciari

Director, Media Sales, Eastern

Gina.Ciorciari@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212.636.5858

Jeff Wosleger

Director, Media Sales, Eastern

Jeffrey.Wosleger@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212.636.5320

Larry Alecia

Account Executive, Eastern

Larry.Alecia@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212.636.5395

Michael Kenny

Account Executive, Eastern

Michael.Kenny@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212.636.5321

Amy Corliss

Account Executive, Eastern

Amy.Corliss@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212.636.5328

Keith Figa

Associate Account Executive, Eastern

Keith.Figa@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212-636-5396

Phil Peters

VP, Media Sales, Midwest

Philip.Peters@warnerbros.com

Phone: 312.440.1100

Nicole Caddick

Account Executive, Media Sales, Midwest

Nicole.Caddick@warnerbros.com

Phone: 312.440.0471

Jean Goldberg

VP, Media Sales Research

Jean.V.Goldberg@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212.636.5363

Marcy Abelow

VP, New Business Development, Eastern

Marcy.Abelow@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212.636.5308

Sandra Szahun

Director, Integrated Sales & Marketing, Eastern

Sandra.Szahun@warnerbros.com

Phone: 212.636.5335

Marisusan Trout

Director, Media Sales, Western

Marisusan.Trout@warnerbros.com

Phone: 818-954-1329