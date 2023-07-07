Bush Pushed ... Out the Door at Fox Sports

As expected, Reggie Bush will be replaced on Fox Sports college football pre-game show Big Noon Kickoff by former NFL Pro Bowler Mark Ingram II.

New York Post reporter Andrew Merchaned telegraphed the move a month ago, citing a "contract dispute" between Bush and Fox. And on Thursday evening, Fox sent out a press release confirming that Ingram, who won also won a national championship in college at Alabama, will join an on-air cast that includes Bush's former USC teammate, ex-QB Matt Leinart, along with Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer and Rob Stone.

There has been no official confirmation that Bush is out, but the hiring of Ingram appears to be the next surest indicator.

Bush was an electrifying runner in the aughts for the college football dynasty assembled by former head coach Pete Carroll. That legacy was undone by a controversial investigation conducted by the NCAA, which resulted in USC being put on a paralyzing probation in 2010. Bush's 2005 Heisman Trophy was also taken away.

Bush went on to have a solid but unspectacular pro career in the NFL, before joining Fox Sports in 2019.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles is currently festooned with billboards, funded by the owner of an outdoor advertising company, petitioning for the return of Bush's Heisman.