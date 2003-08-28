Burns heads to WRC
NBC-owned WMAQ-TV Chicago News Director Vicki Burns has been named to succeed
Bob Long as VP of news for NBC’s Washington market leader, WRC-TV.
Long took over news at co-owned KNBC(TV) Los Angeles.
Burns has been news director at WMAQ-TV since 1998, and had been assistant
news director there before briefly working at ABC-owned Chicago rival
WLS-TV.
