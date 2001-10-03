Trending

Brown tabbed as AOL finance VP

By

Kate Brown has been named vice president of finance and acquisitions for AOL Time Warner.

Brown, 36, joins AOL Time Warner from Salomon Smith Barney, where she was a managing director in mergers and acquisitions.

She'll be responsible for initiating, transacting and screening mergers and acquisitions; leading the development of the company's strategic plan, and will report to AOL CFO J. Michael Kelly. - Richard Tedesco