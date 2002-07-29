Brockovich to host Final Justice
The real-life Erin Brockovich is hosting an upcoming reality series for
Lifetime Television aiming to share stories about inspirational women.
Final Justice, slated to join the prime time schedule in early 2003, will
feature women who have battled the legal system for a cause.
Lifetime has ordered 13 episodes.
