Broadway Systems Preps Ad Software Upgrade

Broadway Systems, a major provider of advertising management software for cable networks, will unveil Version 7.0 of its software at the 2011 NAB Show. The new Broadway 7.0 version will include better features for tracking deal-related information and a new suite of tools called Broadway IQ that provides real-time operational data to help improve advertising yields.

"Broadway already delivers the only proven end-to-end platform for managing a cable network's advertising business," explained John Sorensen, president of Broadway Systems in a statement. "Version 7.0 builds upon this foundation to help our customers further improve their advertising yields, operating efficiencies, and cross-platform management."

As part of the new upgrade, the software's Deal Management Cockpit will provide a single screen, "360-degree view" of all deal-related information, so it's easier to see and act upon key data.

The new 7.0 version also includes enhancements to support targeted spot placement.

To help cable networks improve their ad yields, the new version also include a new suite of tools called Broadway IQ that is provides users with real-time operational data so they can make better analytical judgements. For example, customers using Broadway IQ can use the Unsold Units Analysis to analyze the potential revenue from unsold inventory. Using various filters related to capacity, booked and available inventory, and impressions and CPM, users can create multiple revenue scenarios based on different rate-card and sales assumptions.

Currently the platform is used to manage about $3 billion worth of ad revenue at some of the top brands in the cable industry.