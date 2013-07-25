BroadcastInteractive Media Launches New Mobile Apps

Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM), which works with a number

of major station groups on their web offerings, has launched new mobile apps

for iOS and Android platforms that it believes will help stations quickly launch

their own mobile apps.

"Since we already manage the web content for most of our

station clients, we can tap into the existing workflow of all text, images and

video to build customized mobile apps fast and at a low cost," says Timur

Yarnall, BIM co-founder and CEO in a statement. "We recognize that users are

getting their content more from their mobile devices than their desktop

computers. This will help local TV stations keep and expand audiences for their

unique local coverage."

Each app can be customized by the company's broadcast

clients and are designed so that content will be pulled from each local station's

website and optimized for mobile viewing.

In terms of advertising, there is one ad placement per page

on the app. BIM plans to sell a portion of the inventory and share revenue with

customers from those sponsorships.

The station sells the remaining inventory and keeps all of

that revenue.

BIM mobile apps will also be available to TV stations not

currently on the BIM hosting platform.

BIM customers include ABC, Belo Corp., Capitol Broadcasting,

CBS Television, Fox Television, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst-Argyle, NBC Owned

Television Stations, Scripps-Howard, and the Telemundo Station Group.