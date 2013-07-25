BroadcastInteractive Media Launches New Mobile Apps
Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM), which works with a number
of major station groups on their web offerings, has launched new mobile apps
for iOS and Android platforms that it believes will help stations quickly launch
their own mobile apps.
"Since we already manage the web content for most of our
station clients, we can tap into the existing workflow of all text, images and
video to build customized mobile apps fast and at a low cost," says Timur
Yarnall, BIM co-founder and CEO in a statement. "We recognize that users are
getting their content more from their mobile devices than their desktop
computers. This will help local TV stations keep and expand audiences for their
unique local coverage."
Each app can be customized by the company's broadcast
clients and are designed so that content will be pulled from each local station's
website and optimized for mobile viewing.
In terms of advertising, there is one ad placement per page
on the app. BIM plans to sell a portion of the inventory and share revenue with
customers from those sponsorships.
The station sells the remaining inventory and keeps all of
that revenue.
BIM mobile apps will also be available to TV stations not
currently on the BIM hosting platform.
BIM customers include ABC, Belo Corp., Capitol Broadcasting,
CBS Television, Fox Television, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst-Argyle, NBC Owned
Television Stations, Scripps-Howard, and the Telemundo Station Group.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.