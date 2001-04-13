Trending

Broadcast unscathed by Times cuts

By

The New York Times Co. told Broadcasting & Cable Friday that its
announced staff reductions in 'all business units' will not, in fact, affect its
broadcast properties, where 'staffing levels are considered appropriate at this
point.'

The company -- which owns eight TV stations and two radio stations -- said it
was cutting jobs due to a down economy that showed no immediate signs of
improvement.