Broadcast unscathed by Times cuts
The New York Times Co. told Broadcasting & Cable Friday that its
announced staff reductions in 'all business units' will not, in fact, affect its
broadcast properties, where 'staffing levels are considered appropriate at this
point.'
The company -- which owns eight TV stations and two radio stations -- said it
was cutting jobs due to a down economy that showed no immediate signs of
improvement.
