BROADCAST TV
Appointments at the Tribune Co., Chicago: Gary G. Zenobi, general sales manager, WBZL-TV Miami-Fort Lauderdale, named VP/GM, WTIC-TV Hartford, Conn.; Jerome P. Martin, general sales manager, WBZL-TV, named VP/GM, WBDC-TV Washington.
Appointments at Nebraska Educational Telecommunications, KUON-TV Lincoln, Neb.: David Feingold, David Feingold Consulting Firm, London, named assistant general manager, content development; Dara L. Troutman, assistant VP, external affairs and director, communications, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, named assistant general manager, communications.
Kirby Matthews, director, creative services, WBBJ-TV Jackson, Tenn., named promotions director KBTV(TV) Beaumont, Texas.
Michelle Dempsey-Dubrow, local sales manager, WHDH-TV Boston, named general sales manager.
Christina Eaglin, senior account manager, WRC-TV Washington, named director, integrated marketing, wusa (tv) there.
Appointments at Pegasus Communications Corp.: David Hinterschied, national sales manager, Goldman Group, Tampa, Fla., named national sales manager, wtlh (tv) Bainbridge, Ga. (Tallahassee, Fla. area) and wgfl (tv) High Springs, Fla. (Gainesville area); Barry Fitzpatrick, microwave engineer, University of North Carolina center for public television, Research Triangle, N.C., named assistant chief engineer, wtlh.
