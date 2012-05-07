Broadcast Nets Look for a Break, and Breakouts

The

broadcast networks should generally be feeling better about their performance

heading into the upfront compared to last year. CBS, Fox and NBC have already

renewed several first-year series (with ABC sure to follow), an improvement

over last season. Though the broadcast upfront market is not expected to be as

robust as last year, analysts are predicting a 7-10% increase in pricing for

the Big Four networks-not bad for a medium that continues to lose overall

viewership.

But building on that performance next season will only get harder. Increased

viewing options and daylight savings time have led to series lows across the

networks in recent months. Fox's The X Factor and American Idol have

proved it's getting more difficult to launch and sustain singing shows (though

that won't stop others from trying). And NBC and The CW's new leadership,

largely given a pass this season, will be under pressure to deliver in their

first owned development slates.

Keeping all this in mind, B&C chatted with a group of network

presidents and came away with five challenges they face with their programming

strategies for next season.

An Abundance of Comedy

Several new comedies worked this season- CBS' breakout 2 Broke Girls and

Fox's New Girl and the smaller successes of ABC's Suburgatory and

NBC's Up All Night. So naturally, the networks are hoping success begets

success and are doubling down on the genre. But with 46 comedy pilots ordered

this year, the operative question may be one of real estate: the nets now need

to find places to put them all.

As 2 Broke Girls and New Girl proved, characters based on

caricatures and stereotypes are still the best way to reach a broad audience,

and NBC would be wise to take the hint. The network's smarter-than-the-room

tone that has branded Thursdays for years isn't working (despite the

conversation on Twitter making it seem otherwise) and not enough people are

watching, even by NBC standards.

The Peacock may finally be getting the message and readjusting its Thursday

schedule next season. "We'd be arrogant to think that we're going to alienate

those shows' [viewers] and pull in all new shows," says Jennifer Salke, NBC

Entertainment president. "If we have some of these new pilots that feel very

break-out, that we can try to pair up with some of the current Thursday shows,

that's certainly something to consider."

Fox got the momentum going on live-action half-hours this season with New

Girl, and Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly is hoping Raising

Hope can still break out with the right pairing. "Even in this day and

age of DVR viewing, when comedy in particular is paired up, I just think it

bodes well overall for even the shows you're building off of," Reilly says. Fox

ordered 11 comedy pilots, which means it will have enough building blocks to

try a four-comedy night again despite this season's failed attempt.

One of the bigger success stories in comedy this season was not a new show, but

the growing dominance of CBS' The Big Bang Theory five seasons in. After

routinely besting the once-unbeatable American Idol in their shared

half-hour, CBS (including CEO Leslie Moonves) is said to want to try a two-hour

block of laughs on Thursdays. Should the network's pilot crop be strong enough,

it could build it by moving an existing comedy, perhaps 2 Broke Girls,

to the night to help launch the new series-competition that makes a readjusted

NBC Thursday even more crucial.

Wanted: Breakout Dramas

With the scale tilted in comedy's favor the past few seasons, drama has

struggled to break out on broadcast. After the last decade saw a long run of

big successful dramas like 24, Lost and the CSI, NCIS and

Law & Order franchises, no heir apparent has yet emerged. Though

this season saw more success than last-including ABC's Once Upon a Time,

Fox's Touch and CBS' Person of Interest-most of what is working

on the drama side is getting on in years, necessitating a renewal across all

the networks.

"Sometimes after a long run in a genre, it takes a little bit to cycle through

and find that next one that lights the spark again," Reilly says. "I think it's

up for grabs across the board. I don't think anyone's exactly the king of the

hot new drama right now."

The nets are responding to the need for drama in different ways, with CBS

developing its tried-and-true procedurals and Fox similarly sticking to more

traditional concepts. ABC is building off its success with upscale women and

family coviewing while NBC is going for event-like dramas such as Hannibal (already

ordered to series) and The Munsters reboot Mockingbird Lane.

The need for breakout dramas could not be more crucial. With long-running

series House (Fox) and Desperate Housewives (ABC) ending their

runs this season, and great options on cable, it's time for broadcast to create

its own next wave of one-hour hits.

Success Knows No Season

As this year proved, launching hits in midseason is no easier than in the fall

crush, even if you hold your strongest stuff for January. So, as every network

says it is committed to year-round scheduling, the smarter bet may be to push

the boundaries of the traditional broadcast season.

ABC has seen success under Entertainment Group president Paul Lee by premiering

late into the fall and spring, a strategy that worked this year for Once

Upon a Time, Scandal and Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.

"We really wanted to show these networks their job is not to launch great

programming in a week, it was to launch great programming all year long," Lee

says. "It does allow you, particularly in a cluttered marketplace, to really

point the network at something that you love and give it as strong a launch as

you can."

Other networks may look to avoid the premiere week crush by going early, namely

NBC, which will benefit from the huge promotional platform of the Summer

Olympics. As such, Salke says bringing back shows on a different schedule or

possibly launching a new series out of the Olympics are both things the network

is considering. "Given the fragmentation of the audience and the position that

NBC is in, we need to be really strategic about how we launch things," she

says. "We can't just throw everything out with everybody else launching shows

when they have huge hits to launch off it."

The CW, which for the first time in its history will have summer programming,

has the opportunity to use it to lead into its new series. Though network

president Mark Pedowitz won't say exactly how The CW will schedule its fall

premieres, expect the summer shows to play a role. "By doing that, you

automatically create a promotional platform for your fall launch," he says.

Same Song, New Tune

The X Factor, American Idol and NBC's The Voice in one

season may have seemed like over-saturation of singing competition shows, but

the networks are just getting warmed up. Both ABC and The CW have staked a

claim in this crowded reality space with the summer series Duets and The

Star Next Door respectively, leaving only CBS out of the mix (your move,

Nina Tassler).

All of this has made it harder than ever for a singing show to stand out from

the crowd-a hard lesson learned by the folks at The X Factor. After a

first season that rated solidly but fell short of Simon Cowell's ego-fueled

expectations, the show is overhauling for season two, firing half its cast and

looking to bring on more star power in the fall.

Even American Idol, the originator of the genre which bucked the

naysayers and sustained a huge judging panel overhaul last season, showed its

vulnerability in season 11, sliding 30% in the ratings. And as with The X

Factor, don't expect Idol to give up its perch without a fight.

"This year, we made the decision,'Don't fix what ain't broke,' and all of a

sudden, we had a lot more competition in the space," Reilly says. "American

Idol is not going to just come back on its heels next year. We are going to

rise to the occasion and have a little fun with our format as well."

The Voice, only in its second year, is also talking about improvements

for next season, chief of which may be a return in the fall. Though she won't

comment directly on that speculation, Salke says: "Obviously the biggest

priority for us is to keep up the quality of the show, and there's a lot of

exciting plans for the future with it."

TV (Pilots) Everywhere

After Fox put its New Girl pilot on every platform it could think of and

the show premiered to a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49, television was quick to

take notice. Other networks followed suit with their new series -- Don't Trust

the B----, NBC's Smash, The CW's The L.A. Complex -- to mixed

on-air results.

The thinking is that early viewing can create a viral conversation and drive

viewers to the network premiere that might not have otherwise tuned in. "What

you see is a huge amount of buzz -- if they're good," ABC's Lee says. "I don't

think pre-sampling is a great strategy if people aren't going to like the

show."

Of course, the only sure thing in television is there are no sure things, as

they say, so there's no way to know if previewing a show early will make a

difference-good or bad-on its opening performance. But as it becomes harder for

TV marketing to break through, networks realize they have to take advantage of

social media however they can-or at the very least, appear to be keeping up

with the Joneses.

"We're all learning every day what the correlation is between social activity

or online buzz as it relates to ratings," Reilly says. "It's not a one-to-one

trade-off. But it all means something."