Trending

Broadcast Designers Launch Web Mag

By

Broadcast designers are launching their own online weekly, dzine.TV (www.dzine.TV -- the link won't be live until next month), to showcase their projects.

The mag, which will be produced in conjunction with Promax/BDA, the association for promotion and design professionals, will launch Jan. 10.

In addition to the showcase, dzine.TV will include industry news and a discussion forum.