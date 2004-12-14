Broadcast Designers Launch Web Mag
Broadcast designers are launching their own online weekly, dzine.TV (www.dzine.TV -- the link won't be live until next month), to showcase their projects.
The mag, which will be produced in conjunction with Promax/BDA, the association for promotion and design professionals, will launch Jan. 10.
In addition to the showcase, dzine.TV will include industry news and a discussion forum.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.