Brightcove Mobile Experience For Adobe Flash Player Unveiled
Online video platform Brightcove unveiled the Brightcove
Mobile Experience for Adobe Flash Player 10.1 Monday (Feb. 15) at the Mobile
World Congress in Barcelona. The solution delivers an optimized video
viewing experience across smartphone platforms running Flash Player, including
Google Android, Symbian S60, Palm webOS, Windows Mobile and Research in Motion
BlackBerry.
Already companies like AOL, Atlantic Records, The New York Times,
Sun Media and the Weinstein Company are taking advantage of the Brightcove
Mobile Experience, according to the company.
The Brightcove Mobile Experience solution leverages
Brightcove's cloud transcoding capabilities to deliver mobile-ready H.264 encoded
video from any standard format source file.
"Flash Player 10.1 enables
developers and content publishers to deliver rich Web content and applications
to mobile users regardless of the device or platform they choose to use," said
David Wadhwani, general manager and VP of platform business at Adobe. "As one
of the leading cloud-based online video platforms, Brightcove is perfectly set
up to help content providers easily distribute their videos across Flash
enabled mobile devices worldwide."
The announcement delivers on
Brightcove and Adobe's ongoing strategic alliance, announcedin April 2009.
