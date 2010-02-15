Brightcove Mobile Experience For Adobe Flash Player Unveiled

Online video platform Brightcove unveiled the Brightcove

Mobile Experience for Adobe Flash Player 10.1 Monday (Feb. 15) at the Mobile

World Congress in Barcelona. The solution delivers an optimized video

viewing experience across smartphone platforms running Flash Player, including

Google Android, Symbian S60, Palm webOS, Windows Mobile and Research in Motion

BlackBerry.

Already companies like AOL, Atlantic Records, The New York Times,

Sun Media and the Weinstein Company are taking advantage of the Brightcove

Mobile Experience, according to the company.

The Brightcove Mobile Experience solution leverages

Brightcove's cloud transcoding capabilities to deliver mobile-ready H.264 encoded

video from any standard format source file.

"Flash Player 10.1 enables

developers and content publishers to deliver rich Web content and applications

to mobile users regardless of the device or platform they choose to use," said

David Wadhwani, general manager and VP of platform business at Adobe. "As one

of the leading cloud-based online video platforms, Brightcove is perfectly set

up to help content providers easily distribute their videos across Flash

enabled mobile devices worldwide."

The announcement delivers on

Brightcove and Adobe's ongoing strategic alliance, announcedin April 2009.