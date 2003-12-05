Trending

Bravo's Celebrity Poker Is a Stud

By

Bravo scored strong ratings for its take on the poker-programming trend, Celebrity Poker Challenge. The first episode of the new reality show attracted a 1.6 rating and 1.6 million viewers Dec. 2.

Bravo followed that with a fresh episode of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which pulled an even bigger crowd with 2.5 million viewers.