Bravo's Celebrity Poker Is a Stud
Bravo scored strong ratings for its take on the poker-programming trend, Celebrity Poker Challenge. The first episode of the new reality show attracted a 1.6 rating and 1.6 million viewers Dec. 2.
Bravo followed that with a fresh episode of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which pulled an even bigger crowd with 2.5 million viewers.
