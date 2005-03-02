Bravo Names New Scheduler
Jerry Leo, vice president of program planning for VH1 at MTV Networks, has joined Bravo as VP, strategic program planning and scheduling.
He replaces Dan Harrison, who has been named senior VP, cross-network strategy and emerging media.
Leo will be in charge of scheduling, planning and non-film acquisitions.
