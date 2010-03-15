Bravo Brings the "Bravolebrities"
By Alex Weprin
As Bravo moves toward programming
originals five nights a week,
including scripted fare, the NBC
Universal-owned channel brought out its
big guns to impress the jaded media buying
crowd with the upfront season’s most
opulent presentation yet.
The channel wrangled 65 stars of its
shows, or “Bravolebrities,” to add some
wattage and mingle with the young-skewing
crowd (or “Affluencers,” in Bravospeak)
in different themed areas.
Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger and
her crew dished out advice on love on some
couches in the Pop room, while Watch What
Happens Live host and Bravo programming
exec Andy Cohen interviewed guests nearby
on a replica of his set.
The Beauty room featured a full-service
hair salon, manned by former contestants
from the series Shear Genius, while in the
nearby Fashion room, racks and racks of
clothes were on hand to try on—that is, as
long as you had the body type to pull off
certain low-digit dress sizes.
For those who prefer not to get their
haircuts and love tips in such a public forum,
there was the Food room, featuring
culinary selections from former Top Chef
contestants.
