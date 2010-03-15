Bravo Brings the "Bravolebrities"

As Bravo moves toward programming

originals five nights a week,

including scripted fare, the NBC

Universal-owned channel brought out its

big guns to impress the jaded media buying

crowd with the upfront season’s most

opulent presentation yet.

The channel wrangled 65 stars of its

shows, or “Bravolebrities,” to add some

wattage and mingle with the young-skewing

crowd (or “Affluencers,” in Bravospeak)

in different themed areas.

Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger and

her crew dished out advice on love on some

couches in the Pop room, while Watch What

Happens Live host and Bravo programming

exec Andy Cohen interviewed guests nearby

on a replica of his set.

The Beauty room featured a full-service

hair salon, manned by former contestants

from the series Shear Genius, while in the

nearby Fashion room, racks and racks of

clothes were on hand to try on—that is, as

long as you had the body type to pull off

certain low-digit dress sizes.

For those who prefer not to get their

haircuts and love tips in such a public forum,

there was the Food room, featuring

culinary selections from former Top Chef

contestants.