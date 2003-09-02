Brandeis joins Hallmark
Jocelyn Brandeis, from streaming video company iNEXTV Corp., has joined
Hallmark Channel as director of corporate communications, based in New York.
She will head up East Coast corporate communications and public relations,
reporting to Elizabeth Hillman, vice president of corporate communications.
Before joining iNEXTV, Brandeis spent six years as a publicist with
Showtime Networks Inc.
