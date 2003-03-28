Brady to host Daytime Emmys
Wayne Brady, host of Buena Vista's The Wayne Brady Show, will host the
30th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
The show will be presented live from Radio City Music Hall in New York Friday, May 16.
Brady also has hosted the Miss America competition and performed solo at the
52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2000.
White Cherry Entertainment will produce the show, which will air on
ABC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.