Brady Bunch goes to Washington
Fox is taking The Brady Bunch inside the Beltway.
Paramount TV is producing a made-for-TV film The Brady Bunch in Washington that has Mike Brady as President.
The film is somehow being shot in Toronto and is being produced by Brady Bunch creator Sherwood Schwartz.
- Joe Schlosser
