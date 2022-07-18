Boomerang Bingers: 23% of Netflix Churners Come Back Within Two Months
That compares to an overall SVOD industry average of 14% of those leaving a platform returning to it within 60 days, according to Ampere Analysis
Nearly a quarter of those who quit Netflix, 23%, come back to the top subscription streaming service within two months, according to UK research company Ampere Analysis.
Industry-wide, the average return rate for all SVOD services within this 60-day period is only 14%. And the only other SVOD rivals that come somewhat close to that threshold are HBO Max and Paramount Plus, which see a 15% return on this so-called "Boomerang Behavior."
Overall, around 30% of streaming subscribers switch services in any given two-month period.
Ampere doesn't reveal much info about its study, only saying that it observed SVOD users over a 27-month period starting from the beginning of 2020 through the end of Q1 2022.
Notably, among those who bolted streaming services, the most likely landing spot during that period was Apple TV Plus, with nearly 11% of anklers choosing that option.
Also notable: Apple TV Plus is the subscription streaming service those who leave Netflix are most likely to turn to. Fifty-six percent of quitters don't go anywhere after exiting a service, Ampere says.
“This sub-group of churning streamers are particularly interesting because they represent customers who, rather than simply adding a new service on to their existing in-home bundle, are deliberately transferring spend from one to another," said the study's author, Ampere analyst Ben French.
"As such it shows where each platform needs to look for its direct competition," French added. "Switchers are experimenting with different platform mixes within the home, moving spend to some of the newer and less penetrated services while maintaining a core base of services. It’s some of these newer, smaller services that the incumbent streamers most need to keep an eye on.”
