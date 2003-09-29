Bolkcom Named Publisher of B&C , MCN
Chuck Bolkcom last week was named group publisher of the Reed Television
Group, overseeing the business operations of Broadcasting & Cable and
Multichannel News.
The 41-year-old Bolkcom had been running his own rep firm, B2B Media, with
clients including B&C and Broadcast Engineering. Prior to
launching B2B, he had been a sales executive for B&C.
Bolkcom will be based in New York and report to Reed Business Information
executive vice president and Variety publisher Charlie Koones.
Bolkcom is "an intensely creative executive who understands the needs of our
readers and advertisers," Koones said.
"We're in an outstanding position with both Broadcasting & Cable
and Multichannel News, the clearly dominant brands in their markets,"
he added. "Chuck will allow us to accelerate our growth by successfully
delivering even greater value to our media partners."
He continued, "Chuck joins an extraordinary management team in the
Variety and Television Groups. These businesses are about leadership, and
Chuck delivers that in spades."
Bolkcom's experience also include stints selling time for TV stations,
including KXTV(TV) Sacramento, Calif.; KOLO-TV Reno, Nev.; and KSBW(TV) Salinas,
Calif.
"I'm passionate about the business of television, and the opportunity to lead
Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News is an extraordinary
one," Bolkcom said. "By leveraging the industry's very best editorial resources
and circulation, we're simply going to be able to better solve the needs of our
clients in a changing marketplace."
Bolkcom is a second-generation media executive. His father, Lloyd, was a
program producer for a number of stations, including WQAD-TV Moline, Ill., and
WCCO-TV Minneapolis.
Bolkcom succeeds Larry Oliver, who rejoined RBI last week as VP and group
publisher of its newly formed New York Retail Group.
