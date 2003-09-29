Bolkcom Named Publisher of B&C , MCN

Chuck Bolkcom last week was named group publisher of the Reed Television

Group, overseeing the business operations of Broadcasting & Cable and

Multichannel News.

The 41-year-old Bolkcom had been running his own rep firm, B2B Media, with

clients including B&C and Broadcast Engineering. Prior to

launching B2B, he had been a sales executive for B&C.

Bolkcom will be based in New York and report to Reed Business Information

executive vice president and Variety publisher Charlie Koones.

Bolkcom is "an intensely creative executive who understands the needs of our

readers and advertisers," Koones said.

"We're in an outstanding position with both Broadcasting & Cable

and Multichannel News, the clearly dominant brands in their markets,"

he added. "Chuck will allow us to accelerate our growth by successfully

delivering even greater value to our media partners."

He continued, "Chuck joins an extraordinary management team in the

Variety and Television Groups. These businesses are about leadership, and

Chuck delivers that in spades."

Bolkcom's experience also include stints selling time for TV stations,

including KXTV(TV) Sacramento, Calif.; KOLO-TV Reno, Nev.; and KSBW(TV) Salinas,

Calif.

"I'm passionate about the business of television, and the opportunity to lead

Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News is an extraordinary

one," Bolkcom said. "By leveraging the industry's very best editorial resources

and circulation, we're simply going to be able to better solve the needs of our

clients in a changing marketplace."

Bolkcom is a second-generation media executive. His father, Lloyd, was a

program producer for a number of stations, including WQAD-TV Moline, Ill., and

WCCO-TV Minneapolis.

Bolkcom succeeds Larry Oliver, who rejoined RBI last week as VP and group

publisher of its newly formed New York Retail Group.