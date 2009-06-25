Trending

Boles Joins AT&T's Washington Office

Margaret Boles, formerly VP of communications for Comptel, has joined AT&T's Washington office as director of media relations.

She comes on board Monday, June 29. In addition to being the company's public policy spokesperson, she will head up AT&T's public policy outreach online, including via social media.

Boles is also the former associate editor of Telecommunications Reports.