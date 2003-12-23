Bloomberg, E! Ink Morning-News Deal
By Staff
Starting next month, Bloomberg Television will expand the reach of its 5 a.m.-8 a.m. EST newscast.
News network Bloomberg said Monday that it had signed a three-year deal with E! Networks to run Bloomberg News weekday mornings on E! Entertainment Television.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.