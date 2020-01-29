Bloomberg TV Added to Fios Lineup on East Coast

Verizon’s Fios video service has added Bloomberg Television on the East Coast, effective Wednesday.

The move makes business-oriented Bloomberg TV available in key financial markets including New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Bloomberg was founded by Michael Bloomberg, who is running for president.

"Fios TV customers enjoy a wide range of viewing choices and we're pleased to add Bloomberg TV to that line-up," said Erin McPherson, Verizon's head of content strategy, acquisitions and programming. "Bloomberg's content will be welcomed by our viewers seeking first-class global business news coverage."

Verizon had dropped Bloomberg TV in January 2018. At the time Bloomberg was reportedly seeking carriage fees from distributors for the first time. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Bloomberg continues to be a leading news destination for business and finance professionals all across the globe," said M. Scott Havens, global head of digital & media distribution for Bloomberg Media. "We are pleased to have reached this agreement to bring our unrivaled business news to millions of Verizon Fios customers, many of whom are the world's most influential decision-makers that seek our business-critical insight throughout their day."