Bloom joins CBS
As expected, Barbara Bloom has been named CBS' senior vice president of
daytime and children's programming.
Bloom will oversee daytime dramas, game show The Price Is Right and
the network's Saturday-morning lineup, "Nick on CBS."
Bloom comes to CBS from ABC Entertainment, where she shared head-writing
duties on daytime drama Port Charles.
Bloom replaces Lucy Johnson, who exited CBS.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.