Trending

Bloom joins CBS

By

As expected, Barbara Bloom has been named CBS' senior vice president of
daytime and children's programming.

Bloom will oversee daytime dramas, game show The Price Is Right and
the network's Saturday-morning lineup, "Nick on CBS."

Bloom comes to CBS from ABC Entertainment, where she shared head-writing
duties on daytime drama Port Charles.

Bloom replaces Lucy Johnson, who exited CBS.