Birkhahn returns to King World
Jonathan Birkhahn is returning to King World Productions as senior vice president of business affairs starting March 17.
Birkhahn had been with King World from 1988 through 2000 in a similar position.
He will report to Robert Madden, executive VP of CBS Enterprises.
Since 2000, Birkhahn had been general counsel for Wire One Technologies Inc.
