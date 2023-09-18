Bill Maher Walks Back Plan to Cross WGA Picket Line ‘Now That Both Sides Have Agreed to Return to the Negotiating Table’

By Daniel Frankel
( NextTV )
Who knew that a decision to play scab amid a strike with broad public support would cause backlash?

Bill Maher
Bill Maher (Image credit: Getty Images)

Comedian Bill Maher has become the latest host of a WGA-signatory talk show to abandon plans to return to production amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. 

Maher said late last week that HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher would return to the studio, despite the strike. In a tweet Monday, however, he walked back the plan. 

Maher’s retreat follows that of Drew Barrymore. The first host to announce — then abandon — return-to-production plans, Barrymore issued a tearful video apology to the WGA over the weekend. 

Maher, who has faced a steady barrage of criticism in recent history, particularly from the left, for hosting figures including billionaire provocateur Elon Musk, ultra-conservative influencer Ben Shapiro and Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone, faced a reinvigorated round of social-media barbs on Monday. 

Daniel Frankel
Daniel Frankel

Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.