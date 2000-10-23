BigVine is AllBusiness
NBCi's AllBusiness.com and BigVine have combined operations to focus on the small-business market. NBCi will provide AllBusiness with on-air television advertising on CNBC and NBC, along with online distribution and marketing on the NBCi.com portal. At the conclusion of the transaction, former BigVine shareholders will have an aggregate interest of approximately 51% in AllBusiness.com; NBCi will own about 49%.
