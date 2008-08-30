Big Ten Network Beats the Clock
The sophomore season for the Big Ten Network picked up steam just in time for last weekend's football season openers with a stream of carriage deals.
The network last week inked deals with Time Warner Cable, Charter Communications, Mediacom Communications and Cox Communications.
