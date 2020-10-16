Big Tech Bigwigs to Testify Before Senate

The Senate Commerce Committee is holding one of those Big Tech hearings whose title gives away the plot: “Does Section 230’s Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?"

The hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 and will feature among the biggest of Big Tech witnesses: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEI Mark Zuckerberg.

Related; FCC's Pai's Commission Will Clarify Section 230

Befitting execs whose business is online, all three of the witnesses will participate remotely.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act provides web sites with immunity for their moderation of most third-party content. Angered by what he says is conservative bias by Big Tech outlets out to un-elect him, the President wants to get rid of the immunity. But both Republicans and Democrats have issues with the extent of the immunity.

There will be some interested Senators over on the Judiciary Committee. The Republican leadership on that committee plan to subpoena at least one of those--Dorsey--for their own hearing--and one Judiciary Member, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wants them to subpoena Zuckerberg as well.