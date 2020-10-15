Pai: FCC Will Clarify Sec. 230

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has signaled he plans to follow President Trump's lead and "clarify" Sec. 230 of the Communications Decency Act. He also says he has been assured by FCC lawyers that the FCC has the authority to do so.

"“As elected officials consider whether to change the law, the question remains: What does Section 230 currently mean?," Pai said in a statement. "[M]any advance an overly broad interpretation that in some cases shields social media companies from consumer protection laws in a way that has no basis in the text of Section 230. The Commission’s General Counsel has informed me that the FCC has the legal authority to interpret Section 230. Consistent with this advice, I intend to move forward with a rulemaking to clarify its meaning."

As part of an Executive Order on social media, the Trump Administration asked for that clarification in a petition to the FCC. that order and petition followed the President's criticism of Twitter for flagging his tweets on mail-in voting and protests, as well as his long-standing allegations that there is systematic bias against conservative voices in Silicon Valley.

Democrats, including Democratic FCC commissioners have argued the FCC should not act on the petition to regulate social media, in part because it lacks the authority.

But in a statement Thursday announcing his plans to address the issue, Pai clearly disagreed--Sec. 230 provides social media and other Web sites with immunity from civil liability for their moderation of third party content.

“Throughout my tenure at the Federal Communications Commission, I have favored regulatory parity, transparency, and free expression," Pai said. "Social media companies have a First Amendment right to free speech. But they do not have a First Amendment right to a special immunity denied to other media outlets, such as newspapers and broadcasters.”

The issue of what, if anything, to do about Sec.230 has been much in the news, including commentary from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Republican senators seeking to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over Twitters blocking of a story in the New York Post about Hunter Biden.

There have also been bipartisan calls to revisit the section given the power and scale of social media giants.

"The timing of this effort is absurd," said Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel. "The FCC has no business being the President’s speech police.”