From the big chill to Showtime
Starship Regulars, an animated comedy series on Icebox.com, will become a live-action, half-hour prime time series for Showtime. The animated shorts that appear on Icebox.com will also simultaneously be shown on Showtime as interstitials during the network's Friday-night science-fiction lineup. Showtime also has the right to order additional original episodes for its Web site.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.