Biden Leads in Enough States to Secure Presidency

The counting continues and the election has yet to be called, but former Vice President Joe Biden is now leading in enough states (306 electoral votes with only 270 needed) to be elected President.



The Georgia race flipped early Friday morning (Nov. 6) and Pennsylvania turned blue on electronic maps several hours later. Pennsylvania by itself is enough to put him over the top.

While the President continues to claim voter fraud, including in Pennsylvania, and file suits against various counts, Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey, speaking on CBS This Morning, said he was not aware of any significant fraud or wrongdoing and that the President was making "very very serious' allegations "without any evidence to support it."



Also on CBS This Morning, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a former presidential candidate herself and a potential Biden cabinet member, said: "Donald Trump sadly is trying to take our democracy down with him into the sewer, despite the fact that there is no evidence of fraud. Let the votes be counted."

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted Friday: "We want every vote counted, yes every legal vote (of course). But, if you have legit concerns about fraud present EVIDENCE and take it to court. STOP Spreading debunked misinformation... This is getting insane."

Longtime Republican Election Lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg said on CNN that there is no evidence to claim the election was rigged or that there was widespread fraud.



In one of Trump's Friday morning tweets flagged by the social media site, the President said the Supreme Court would need to weigh in, evoking memories of the court's pivotal role in the 2000 election, though that had to do with recounts rather than allegations of counting/ballot fraud.

Fox News was reporting that the Trump campaign has just issued a statement to the effect that "this is not over."

There was also a graphic on the Trump campaign site labeled Election Defense Fund and seeking money with the promise of a 1,000% match.

Fox's Chris Wallace said there was as yet not evidence of the kind of widespread fraud that would overturn an election. Wallace suggested that on Fox News Sunday he would probably be talking both about a President-elect Biden and the court challenges to that designation.