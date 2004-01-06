Beyoncé To Sing Anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII
Singer/actress Beyoncé Knowles will sing the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl XXXVIII, the National Football League announced Tuesday.
The game will be played at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. EST.
According to CBS, Houston native Knowles will have an estimated U.S. audience of 130 million and a potential worldwide audience of 800 million viewers.
