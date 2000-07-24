BET expands news, taps APs ENPS
Black Entertainment Television has selected Associated Press' Electronic News Production System (ENPS) as its newsroom computer system.
The ENPS purchase coincides with a major expansion of news programming from BET's Washington studios. The network will launch a half-hour news program this fall. Programs slated to be produced using ENPS are BET Tonight With Tavis Smiley, Lead Story, Heart & Soul, Teen Summit and Madd Sports.
