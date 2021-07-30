Bernstein Temporarily Suspends Media Coverage
By Mike Farrell
Influential analyst Todd Juenger to take sabbatical; coverage will resume after his return
Bernstein Research said Friday that influential media analyst Todd Juenger will take a sabbatical and that it would temporarily suspend coverage of media companies in his absence.
“We are temporarily suspending coverage of U.S. Media because the Senior Analyst (Todd Juenger) is going on sabbatical,” Bernstein said in an email message to clients. “We plan to reinstate coverage following the Senior Analyst's return in a couple of months. Effective today, July 30, 2021, our previous reports, ratings, target prices and earnings estimates should no longer be relied upon. Team members can be contacted with requests for pre-existing models and content.”
Juenger joined Bernstein in 2012 after heading up TiVo’s Audience Research business. At Bernstein he made a name for himself quickly with insightful coverage of programming stocks like Viacom (now ViacomCBS), The Walt Disney Co., News Corp (now Fox Corp.), Time Warner (now AT&T), and Netflix. His April 2012 report tying Netflix licensing deals to the precipitous drop in ratings for kids’ programming at cable networks was one of the first to highlight the impact of streaming services on linear TV.
Juenger’s current coverage list includes programmers ViacomCBS, Discovery, AMC Networks, Disney, Lionsgate Entertainment, and Netflix; ratings measurement giant Nielsen; music companies Spotify Technology and Warner Music Group; and video game companies Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive Software.
Bernstein's coverage of U.S. cable operators, satellite TV and telecom companies, currently handled by senior analyst Peter Supino, will not be affected.
Mike Farrell is senior content producer, finance for Multichannel News/B+C, covering finance, operations and M&A at cable operators and networks across the industry. He joined Multichannel News in September 1998 and has written about major deals and top players in the business ever since. He also writes the On The Money blog, offering deeper dives into a wide variety of topics including, retransmission consent, regional sports networks,and streaming video. In 2015 he won the Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Profile, an in-depth look at the Syfy Network’s Sharknado franchise and its impact on the industry.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.