Bernstein Temporarily Suspends Media Coverage

Bernstein Research said Friday that influential media analyst Todd Juenger will take a sabbatical and that it would temporarily suspend coverage of media companies in his absence.

“We are temporarily suspending coverage of U.S. Media because the Senior Analyst (Todd Juenger) is going on sabbatical,” Bernstein said in an email message to clients. “We plan to reinstate coverage following the Senior Analyst's return in a couple of months. Effective today, July 30, 2021, our previous reports, ratings, target prices and earnings estimates should no longer be relied upon. Team members can be contacted with requests for pre-existing models and content.”

Juenger joined Bernstein in 2012 after heading up TiVo’s Audience Research business. At Bernstein he made a name for himself quickly with insightful coverage of programming stocks like Viacom (now ViacomCBS), The Walt Disney Co., News Corp (now Fox Corp.), Time Warner (now AT&T), and Netflix. His April 2012 report tying Netflix licensing deals to the precipitous drop in ratings for kids’ programming at cable networks was one of the first to highlight the impact of streaming services on linear TV.

Juenger’s current coverage list includes programmers ViacomCBS, Discovery, AMC Networks, Disney, Lionsgate Entertainment, and Netflix; ratings measurement giant Nielsen; music companies Spotify Technology and Warner Music Group; and video game companies Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive Software.

Bernstein's coverage of U.S. cable operators, satellite TV and telecom companies, currently handled by senior analyst Peter Supino, will not be affected.